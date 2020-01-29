Stash All of Your Stuff in a New Timbuk2 Bag for 50% Off Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
The savings are hot on a ton of top-notch travel-ready gear right now, thanks to a huge new sale from one of our longtime favorite bag-makers Timbuk2. The company's big end of season sale is here, and it's brimming with backpacks, messengers, totes, travel bags, and accessories -- all priced up to 50% off.
Whether you're privy to a handsome duffel, a sturdy and spacious roller, laptop-friendly messenger bags, or stylish backpacks, there are deals to be found on all of them. Plus, you'll also find bargains on smaller packables, including bike seat bags, wallets, passport cases, and more. It's worth browsing the full selection of discounted items yourself, but we've tracked down a few of our favorites.
- Get $20 off Globetrotter passport cases - [Get it]
- Get $41 off Blitz backpacks - [Get it]
- Save 50% on Rapid backpacks - [Get it]
- Get $98 off Proof laptop messenger bag briefcases - [Get it]
- Get $60 off Closer laptop briefcases - [Get it]
- Save $50 on leather Work totes - [Get it]
- Get $100 off embossed Carvaggio leather Geo totesl - [Get it]
- Get $90 off Never Check 4-wheel spinner bags - [Get it]
- Get $70 off Cool Cooler messengers bags - [Get it]
Scope out the all the Timbuk2 deals and stock up before the sale ends on January 31, and use code 10MORE at checkout to get an extra 10% off sale prices.