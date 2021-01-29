Shopping 10 Tiny Homes You Can Airbnb When You Want to Get Away From It All No neighbors, no problem.

If you're looking to escape reality for a couple of days, these tiny house Airbnb rentals in remote locations across the U.S. offer both a change of scenery and a unique living experience. After a weekend in one of these miniature-sized homes, you’ll understand why the tiny house movement is here to stay—and possibly start questioning if you really need all of that closet space. Whether you’re looking for a property with fancy amenities, or want to get back to the basics in a rustic shipping container (complete with a comfy bed, of course), all of the Airbnbs on this list are small on square footage but big on charisma, and are perfect for leaving everything behind if only for a moment. Want even more options? Check out these ski town Airbnbs and rustic farm homes.

Airbnb

Converted shipping container next to a 30-foot waterfall Saugerties, New York (Catskills)

2 guests, $232 per night

This shipping container-turned-cabin on the eastern edge of the Catskill Mountains sits on 20-acres of land and is totally off-the-grid. Put a vinyl on the record player and cozy up in front of the wood stove, take a nap in the hammock, walk to the waterfall that’s only 300 feet away, play horseshoes, roast marshmallows around the fire ring, or do all of the above. You probably won’t want to leave, but if you do, there are bars and restaurants about 10 minutes away and trailheads right out the back door. Try not to get too dirty; if you want to bathe, you’ll need to heat water on the stove and fill the camping shower with it.

What guests say: "It's a magical place tucked into the woods where you get the healing properties of nature, a rustic experience, and don't have to be an expert camper to enjoy. The container is just the right size, the surrounding area is wonderful (star gazing and the nearby waterfall are big pluses), and it's the only place I know that the night-life lulls you to sleep. There are great hikes a short drive away and quaint Hudson river towns (lots of great coffee shops in Saugerties). Overall a wonderful experience."

Airbnb

A tiny fairytale tower complete with gorgeous gardens and a babbling brook Lee, Massachusetts (The Berkshires)

2 guests, $235 per night

If you’d like to add some fairytale to your romance, look no further than this charming two-story tower with a canopied bed that overlooks a pond and forest, and boasts a pellet stove to keep you warm on chilly nights. The tower, originally used as a summer studio by sculptor Henry Hudson Kitson, sits on four acres with garden paths, stone bridges, a “chiminea,” and a lily pond where it’s highly plausible that any frogs kissed there will turn into a prince.

What guests say: "We had the most magical weekend! The snow conditions were perfect for a snowshoe hike around the wooded property. Loved warming up by the pellet stove and watching the cardinals, blue jays, and chickadees at the feeder outside our window. Such a sweet and cozy spot!"

Airbnb

A glass-enclosed house with 360-degree views of the Hudson Valley Marlboro, New York (Hudson Valley)

2 guests, $277 per night

People in any kind of house probably shouldn’t throw stones, but the people who stay in this house definitely shouldn’t. Luckily, you’ll be in such a state of zen the thought won’t cross your mind. This 180 square-foot house is almost entirely enclosed in glass, which means sweeping views of the Hudson Valley, vineyards and apple orchards, and any wildlife that pops by to say hello. Rolling hills provide privacy so you can walk around naked all day (if you’d like that), and there are plenty of modern amenities, including air conditioning, WiFi, and a modern kitchen. There’s also a fire pit with a grill grate if you want to cook dinner that way, as well as outdoor lounging furniture, and a queen-size bed where you can fall asleep looking at the stars and wake up to the sunrise.

What guests say: "This is a great little getaway spot if you're looking for some peaceful solitude. The only people I talked to for two days were deer, rabbits, and a groundhog who stopped in on his lunch break. Most of all I enjoyed being able to sleep under the stars from the comfort of a warm bed. Bring some groceries, firewood and a good book—you can't go wrong."

Airbnb

A cozy cabin with a movable glass wall and views of Mt. Hood Sandy, Oregon

2 guests, $125 per night

This cabin is just outside of the town of Sandy, but sits on 23 acres of private land so you’ll never know there are people nearby (unless you want to). The home has gorgeous craftsman touches throughout, including the star of the show: a moving window wall that completely opens to the outdoors and a comfy couch where you can settle in and enjoy the view of Mt. Hood in the distance. There’s also a fireplace with seating and a small kitchen for cooking meals, but you’re really staying at this tiny home for the views.

What guests say: "The tiny home of my dreams. This beautiful space opens up to a private vista with unsurpassed views of Mount Hood right outside the deck. I spent my mornings practicing yoga with wildlife sightings right outside the open window wall system, and spent several spectacular nights stargazing. It was one of my favorite Airbnb experiences."

Airbnb

A whimsical two-story treehouse in the woods Columbia Falls, Montana (Whitefish Mountain)

4 guests, $402 per night

This two-story treehouse is the treehouse you dreamed of when you were a kid, and can now afford to stay in as an adult. The 500-square-foot house sits around a giant Douglas fir and has two living trees that grow through the interior, as well as two more that grow through the decks. You’ll walk up one spiral staircase to enter and another to ascend to the master suite, which has a private deck with forest views. It’s also super close to Whitefish where you can enjoy fine dining if you’re not up for cooking in the full kitchen, and is also just 30 minutes from Glacier National Park.

What guests say: “You’d be hard pressed to find a more magical place to explore the west side of Glacier Park and neighboring Whitefish. The Treehouse was a once in a lifetime experience, with a perfect and incredibly welcoming host on top of it all.”

What guests say: "You'd be hard pressed to find a more magical place to explore the west side of Glacier Park and neighboring Whitefish. The Treehouse was a once in a lifetime experience, with a perfect and incredibly welcoming host on top of it all."

Airbnb

A rustic cabin nestled among towering redwoods Albion, California (Mendocino)

2 guests, $165 per night

The only clue you’ll find that you’re just a few miles from the Pacific Ocean is that this remote cabin is tucked among coastal redwoods, which only grow along the Pacific coast. Inside, you’ll discover cozy places to sit and gaze out at the sunlight filtering through the majestic trees, a lofted bed with treehouse vibes, a wood stove, and a covered deck that’s perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning and a glass (or bottle) of wine at night. And though the tiny home feels completely isolated, it’s actually within a short drive of restaurants, wineries, beaches, and hiking.

What guests say: "If you are looking for a true getaway with amazing detail of quality and craftsmanship..this piece of heaven in the hidden woods is calling your soul. This cabin was a true labor of love and I simply felt privileged to enjoy someone's dream and hard work."

Airbnb

A stylish abode on the bank of a river Damascus, Oregon

2 guests, $160 per night

This 200-square-foot house on the bank of the Clackamas River is made of reclaimed wood and sits on a military ammunition trailer steps from the water, where you can swim and float or just lounge on the banks watching the river otters and red tail hawks. At night, sit around the fire pit and make s’mores. And though the kitchen has everything you need to cook a meal, there are several restaurants just a few minutes away in the car if you’re so inclined.

What guests say: "Beautiful and peaceful setting on the Clackamas River. We enjoyed playing in the water and watching the wildlife. The tiny house is a great little space with stylish decor and had everything we needed for the best possible experience. We can't wait to go back!"

Airbnb

Shipping container home with river views and a hot tub Dover, Ohio

2 guests, $156 per night

This converted shipping container sits atop a hill surrounded by trees and is also right by the Tuscarawas River. The house is well-stocked and has lots of personal touches, but the real selling point is the deck with a hot tub, perfect for soaking in while soaking up the stars. There’s also a fire pit to gather around in the evening in order to maximize your tranquility enjoyment.

What guests say: "This was an amazing space to get away from our bay and stressful day to day life. The second we got here I felt at ease. It was clean and surprisingly spacious. The hot tub was clean and our view was beautiful. There were games and books and plenty of things to keep us occupied and I was even able to make a yummy dinner. Tiny living was an amazing experience for us in this lovely space."

Airbnb

Container cabin with a glass garage door and an outdoor fireplace Upper Hominy, North Carolina (Pisgah National Forest)

2 guests, $98 per night

This converted shipping container sits next to Pisgah National Forest and is close to lots of hiking and swimming holes. In the morning, roll the glass garage door up to take in the sights and sounds of the woods, and in the evening, enjoy music from the record player while sitting on the deck by the outdoor fireplace. If, for some strange reason, you have a craving for “civilization,” Asheville’s beloved food, music, and beer aren’t too far away.

What guests say: "What an incredible, magical space in the woods. A perfect place to decompress and connect back to nature. The shipping container had all that you would need with amazing stylish touches. I loved the garage door opening out into the wild! Definitely, take advantage of the outdoor fireplace; what an awesome addition!"

Airbnb

Off-the-grid tiny house surrounded by Joshua trees Joshua Tree, California

3 guests, $235 per night

This tiny home may be off-the-grid, but it’s not lacking in luxurious amenities. There's a flatscreen TV, a modern kitchen, and private “lawn” (read: artificial turf) with a gas fire pit, picnic table, and hand-crafted hammock. The house is just minutes from Joshua Tree National Park, but even if you don’t make it there, you’ll still be able to enjoy the Joshua trees surrounding the property and some of the best stargazing of your life.

What guests say: "What an experience! It was as if Mother Nature said let's pull out all the stops for these guests. Truly an off the grid location, you get some of the best views in Joshua Tree simply from looking out the window, let alone hopping onto the hammocks!"

