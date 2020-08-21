Stock Up on Boozy Ice Cream Sandwiches With This Great Delivery Deal

It's hard to improve upon an ice cream sandwich. Though, if you were, you would probably make the ice cream a bit alcoholic. Luckily, that's exactly what the team at Tipsy Scoop Boozy Ice Cream have done, and now you can make them right at home with its DIY Ice Cream Sandwich Making Kit.

Tipsy Scoop is currently running a special on Goldbelly that gets you its DIY Ice Cream Sandwich Making Kit for $20 off. It's stocked with everything you'll need to make a dozen of them in your own kitchen, including two pints of Cake Batter Vodka Martini ice cream, 2 pints of Spiked Hazelnut Coffee ice cream, a dozen each of its funfetti cookies and chocolate chip cookies, plus your own Tipsy Scoop branded ice cream scoop. And in case you're curious, the booziness is real and not just flavor -- each ice cream you're getting contains 5% alcohol by volume. We're sure you'll be snacking responsibly, though.