Top-Rated Outdoor Blankets That Will Keep You Warm in the Wild all Winter

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Chilly temps are slowly creeping in, which means your outdoor adventures will require a few extra layers. And while your packing list may be varied, there’s one crucial item you should never leave without: a camping blanket. They are must-haves for both casual hiking expeditions when you need a quick warm-up and while you gather around the fire during cold-weather camping trips. That said, there are countless options out there, so we tracked down some of the most popular and top-rated options you can order right now on Amazon.

From super soft large wool spreads to others fashioned from wind wind- and water-resistant fabrics, make sure your packing list is complete and find one that’ll suit your needs below.