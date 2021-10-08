Top-Rated Outdoor Blankets That Will Keep You Warm in the Wild all Winter
From wool spreads to water resistant fabrics, these blankets will keep you cozy and warm during all your cold weather outdoor adventures.
Chilly temps are slowly creeping in, which means your outdoor adventures will require a few extra layers. And while your packing list may be varied, there’s one crucial item you should never leave without: a camping blanket. They are must-haves for both casual hiking expeditions when you need a quick warm-up and while you gather around the fire during cold-weather camping trips. That said, there are countless options out there, so we tracked down some of the most popular and top-rated options you can order right now on Amazon.
From super soft large wool spreads to others fashioned from wind wind- and water-resistant fabrics, make sure your packing list is complete and find one that’ll suit your needs below.
This puffy blanket is great for backpackers looking to keep it light while on the trail. It’s made from a water resistant material with 650 fill-power down insulation that traps in body heat to keep you warm and cozy at all times. Also, the built-in snaps at its edges mean you can conveniently wear it as a poncho and keep your hands free.
Keep your road trips extra cozy (and safe) with this electric blanket that can be plugged into a car cigarette lighter. Its fleece material will keep you warm even if it’s not plugged in, and its 90-inch cord allows for it to reach chilly backseat passengers.
This blanket will be your beloved outdoor companion during the cold months, whether out in the woods or huddled around a friend’s backyard fire pit. With a polyester backing and anti-pill polar fleece, it offers protection from wind, water, and freezing temperatures. It’s also machine washable and can be easily rolled up to carry around in its own bag.
If you’re on the hunt for a durable and adventure-ready wool blanket, consider this extra large option from Arcturus. This fabric has the ability to keep you extra warm even when it's wet and even features a natural fire-retardant material that contains no added chemicals, making it safe for everyone.
You can trust this one to protect you from water, wind, and freezing cold temperatures thanks to its extra-thick polar fleece. It boasts a polyester backing with a polyurethane coating to keep you dry, and ultrasonic quilting that prevents the blanket’s two layers from slipping and sliding against each other. Plus, it’s ultra light and easy to carry.
Benevolence LA offers high quality sarapes and baja blankets made by artisans in Tlaxcala, Mexico on a traditional wooden loom. The super soft fabric is made of 100% recycled materials and comes in a variety of beautiful colors to fit any style. The brand is also committed to giving back, so every purchase made helps support a charitable cause that fights against poverty and for equal access to clean water.
If you’re looking for something nice and warm that feels a bit more like your go-to couch throw, consider this one. Its 80% wool fabric helps trap body heat while ensuring it feels much softer and cozier than its synthetic outdoor blanket counterparts.