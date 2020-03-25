Stock Up on Coffee (and Support Local Roasters) With This Smart Subscription Service

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
If you're anything like us, you've been consuming an unholy amount of coffee lately in hopes of finding a little comfort amidst all the uncertainty and uneasiness in the world at the moment. We feel you. However, that also means you're likely blowing through your precious supply of caffeinated goodness at a faster clip than usual, and will need to stock up soon. Luckily, there's an easy way to get your hands on some of the best freshly and independently roasted coffee beans (or grounds) from around the country -- while supporting local businesses -- without leaving your house. Meet Trade Coffee.
Launched in 2018 in hopes of helping coffee lovers discover new coffees from 50 of the country's best local roasters, Trade is essentially a matchmaking subscription service for java fiends that sets you up with different bags of whole or ground beans it thinks you'll like based on your preferences. And considering the current circumstances that are taking a huge toll on small food and beverage businesses, now's a great time to be supporting its arsenal of artisan roasters. Even better? Trade is currently offering 30% off your first bag.
Here's how it works: To help match you with a coffee its experts think you'll like, Trade has you run through a quick questionnaire about your coffee habits and taste preferences (e.g., how you usually brew it, how dark you like it, what -- if anything -- you add to it, etc.). From there, it'll match you with your first bag, and prompt you to sign up for a subscription to receive it and subsequent similar types of coffee (from a roster of 400-plus varieties) at a delivery cadence of your choosing, whether that's every one, two, or three weeks. You can also opt to receive one or two bags per shipment (bags start at just $12.50 apiece), depending on your consumption habits.
Of course, if you don't feel like signing up for a delivery subscription, you can also shop a la carte for bag from any of its roster of roasters, though the aforementioned 30% discount only applies to new subscription customers. And if you're looking for an even better reason to opt for the subscription route, Trade has committed to donate $2 from every first bag purchase -- through April 15 -- to roaster employees impacted by the coronavirus.
Sign up and stay comfortably caffeinated from the safety of your own home at Trade.