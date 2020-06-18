Save up to $100 on Traeger Grills and Smokers Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you've ever been in the market for a grill and asked your friends or -- the Internet™ -- for advice, chances are you've heard the name Traeger. It's a company that's been producing some of the best grills and smokers on the market since 1985. And right now, for the next three days, BBQGuys has a bunch of pellet grills and smokers on sale up to $100 off

The benefit of using a Trager pellet grill is that you'll be instituting a slow-cooking method, allowing your food to maintain its juiciness while at the same time absorbing all the smoky flavor from the wood. This applies to grilling, braising, baking, roasting, and barbecuing.

Right now, BBQGuys have 10 grills up for grabs, all part of the Traeger Pro line. What's this mean, you ask? Well, for 8 out of the 10 grills, it means you'll be able to track the temperature through an app on your phone. An app that can also set the temperature and the grill will adjust accordingly. It's a smart grill.