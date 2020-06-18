Save up to $100 on Traeger Grills and Smokers Right Now
Traeger grills and smokers are best-in-class. Any griller worth their rub will tell you that. Now you can get one at BBQGuys' Father's Day Sale for $100 off.
If you've ever been in the market for a grill and asked your friends or -- the Internet™ -- for advice, chances are you've heard the name Traeger. It's a company that's been producing some of the best grills and smokers on the market since 1985. And right now, for the next three days, BBQGuys has a bunch of pellet grills and smokers on sale up to $100 off
The benefit of using a Trager pellet grill is that you'll be instituting a slow-cooking method, allowing your food to maintain its juiciness while at the same time absorbing all the smoky flavor from the wood. This applies to grilling, braising, baking, roasting, and barbecuing.
Right now, BBQGuys have 10 grills up for grabs, all part of the Traeger Pro line. What's this mean, you ask? Well, for 8 out of the 10 grills, it means you'll be able to track the temperature through an app on your phone. An app that can also set the temperature and the grill will adjust accordingly. It's a smart grill.
You'll also get dual meat probes that allow you to monitor food temperatures while the lid is closed, a hopper for switching out pellets for flavor, and (on a couple of grills) a side shelf and cover thrown in for free. The prices range from $500 to $1,050, but the best deal is on the Traeger Pro 780 Wi-Fi Controlled Wood Pellet Grill for $899.
I have no doubts these grills will sell out by the time this sale ends, so get to the BBQGuys now and grab yours. Remember, the sale ends in three days.