15 Must-Have Travel Accessories Under $25

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

It doesn’t quite compare to going to the dentist or DMV, but as much as we all love to travel, the process of getting from point A to B can be rather stressful at times. It’s why most major airports have places that offer massages—and why pretty much all airports sell alcohol. Still, many travel-related problems can be avoided if you pack the right products. We're not just talking about the basics like your phone and passport (though don't forget those, either!), but we'd also advise packing some of the less obvious things that will seriously make your trip so much easier. And no, these things don't even have to put a serious dent in your wallet.

If you're looking to save the big bucks for things like airfare, hotels, and gas money by getting your carry-on essentials on the cheap, don't worry because we've got you. Some of the most useful products we've seen are also the most reasonably priced, from a collapsible water bottle that keeps cold drinks cold to space-saving bags that allow you to pack up to 80% more stuff. If you're ready to change the way you travel (for the better), here are 15 highly rated travel accessories we love that cost less than $25.