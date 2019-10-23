You Can Get Up to 40% Off a Ton of Tumi Luggage Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
If you've ever watched baggage handlers catapult your stuff onto or off of an airplane, you know that investing in a solid, sturdy piece of luggage is a wise move. And when it comes to excellent, hard-shell roller bags and carry-ons, you can't get much better than Tumi. Unfortunately, the brand's luxury reputation comes with a fittingly luxury price tag. Right now, though, a bunch of its best-selling items are relatively affordable thanks to this huge flash sale on tons of Tumi luggage and accessories.
From today through the end of the day on Thursday, October 24, Nordstrom Rack is selling dozens of Tumi hard shell roller bags, duffels, briefcases, garment bags, backpacks and more for up to 40% off. In many cases, that means you can score some of the brand's best-selling items for hundreds of dollars less than usual.
If you're looking for a carry-on, you have a slew of options to pick from including a variety of its hard shell and nylon 21- and 22-inch rollers, plus shoulder satchels, and even rolling duffels. If you need something a bit bigger, there are a number of sizable "Extended Trip" bags large enough to stash what you'll needs for week-plus journeys. Looking for a stylish and sturdy backpack or toiletry kit? There's a hearty selection of those at deep discounts, too.
Of course, Tumi doesn't just make bags. They also have sell wallets, card cases, purses, passport cases, and luggage tags -- all of which are also included in the flash sale. It's worth noting, though, that even with the significant discount you'll still be paying between $200-500 for most items Nordstrom Rack has. Still, that's much less than you'd be paying normally.
Scope out the selection and pick up some trusty new travel gear at Nordstrom Rack.