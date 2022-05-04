With winter weather’s cold, frosty grip finally in the rearview mirror, now is the time to bust out your tents, grills, and stoves. Get in the car, kids—we’re going camping.

Everyone’s version of camping depends on their comfort level with the outdoors as well as their personal expectations. Whether that means a barebones solo trip in a remote part of the wilderness or a decked-out excursion complete with amenities, like a three-person tent, blow-up mattress with linen sheets, and emergency briefcase smoker, the power of nature must be respected to be properly enjoyed. Camping like a pro means being in control over your environment, even though you’re in an environment that, technically, does not belong to you. Welcome to raccoon country, folks.

From the essential camp tools every outdoor enthusiast should have on their person to more comfort-leaning gear for those curious about the world of glamping, here’s a shortlist of everything you need to camp like a pro.