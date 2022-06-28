What to Pack When You're Traveling in Italy, According to Experts

Salorio offers similar luggage advice to Criscione, suggesting travelers bring “a rolling duffel with soft sides” that aren’t too floppy for convenient packing. “Unless you’re fabulously wealthy and will be taking a car to the front door of your hotel in every city,” he explains, “you want something that you can pick up, toss around, and maybe even sling over your shoulder in places.”



This carry-on-sized rolling duffel from Travelpro (a brand I personally like) is a great choice, especially if you don’t want to part with $400-plus to purchase the Eagle Creek Caldera, as awesome as it might be. The Travelpro Maxlite 5 is surprisingly nice to look at, made from water-resistant coated polyester, and reviewers report that it’s sturdy, too. It’s easy to hold with handles on the side, top, and bottom, but it has wheels and a telescoping handle so you can pull it as needed.



That said, if this bag is just too small or too expensive for your needs, you might also enjoy the Rockland rolling duffel, which comes in sizes ranging from 22 to 40 inches (and lots of different colors, too).