Underrated Outdoor Cooking Essentials You Need, According to Expert Grill Masters

As somewhat of a minimalist, I try my best to keep every aspect of my life free from clutter. This includes my hobbies like hiking & camping, my kitchen, my bedroom, my Twitter feed. The list goes on.

Admittedly, however, my minimalist tendencies can be a hindrance. To wit, grilling. I've been cooking with charcoal for over 15 years and can confidently say my list of necessities is decidedly small. Give me a grill, charcoal, lighter fluid, a spatula, and something to cook and I'll fire you up a decent meal. But lately I've been looking to grow my creature comforts when cooking outdoors, especially since grilling season is peeking anxiously around the corner. Naturally, I went to the experts.

I had one question: what are some unexpected grilling necessities (a.k.a. tangible products) people either skimp on or overlook altogether? The answers came from master griller Misty Banchero aka "

Seattle Butcher's Wife

" as she's known on IG, and

Jonathan Fox

(of the indomitable

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q