14 Unique Airbnbs in Scotland, from Ancient Castles to Working Bookshops

4 guests/$371 per night

Perched on the northern tip of Scotland's stunning Isle of Mull and conveniently near the town of Tobermory, Glengorm Castle isn't just a historical site—it's also an Airbnb. While a few sections of the castle are available for rental, the cozy two-bedroom tower apartment is worth it for the views of the Atlantic and Outer Hebrides alone. The spacious unit includes the main tower and turrets of the castle—and yes, you get roof access to really enjoy looking out across land and sea.

In addition to your apartment, the stay also comes with access to other areas of the castle. One guest noted, "The common rooms on the first floor (living, dining, drawing and game rooms) are big with high ceilings, antique furniture and interesting art. The 5,000 acre estate is a natural wonderland for its views and walking." Other guests also mentioned enjoying whisky tasting in the library, or playing billiards in the game room. They also enjoyed breakfast in the dining room (available for extra cost), as well as the on-site cafe. If all this sounds great to you, just be aware that there's a two-night minimum stay required if you want to book the tower suite.

What guests say: "Its hard to describe the wow factor that awaits at Gelngorm. You first see the castle from about 3 miles away as you drive down the windy single lane, and even though you might have to make way for a few highland cattle - your anticipation only builds as you get closer. The scenery and setting of the castle has to be seen to be believed. My expectations were far exceeded. The warm castle is incredibly welcoming and you achieve a feeling of total relaxation mixed with excitement to be staying somewhere so special. There is also the extra treat factor in the room of whiskeys to taste with amazing views over the coast. If you are after somewhere totally unique and somewhat magical - this is the place for you."