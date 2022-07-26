14 Unique Airbnbs in Scotland, from Ancient Castles to Working Bookshops
Whether you stay in a historic observatory or lonely lighthouse, Highland lodge or charming city flat, you'll want to explore every inch of these Scottish Airbnbs.
If you’re planning to visit Scotland, you’re probably in it for the stunning landscape, charming cities, rich history, or whisky—but staying in one of the coolest and most unique Airbnbs in Scotland will really level up your trip. Whether you’re looking for a phenomenal location with incredible views over sea and Sky(e), or a romantic stay inside a historical site, these Airbnbs have a lot more to offer than a place to sleep.
The bonny country is filled with ancient castles, lonely lighthouses, and working bookshops that you can rent as your temporary home. Some come with private access to lochs and Highland hills, while others offer luxurious comforts like a personal chef. Stay in a work of art that fits two people, or a grand lodge that sleeps 15, and spend anywhere from $72 to over $2,000 per night—oh, do you have options!
Whatever you want out of your visit to Scotland, these unique Airbnbs will make your experience feel extra special.
6 guests/$480 per night
Skye is known for its otherworldly views, including that of the Old Man of Storr, a rugged hill with a pointed rock formation that is absolutely breathtaking to behold. And while there's no shortage of incredible Airbnb locations on the island, this one absolutely takes the cake. For more than 100 years, the three-bedroom cottage (hidden behind the cluster of trees on the left side of this photo) in the Trotternish Ridge has stood on the banks of a loch, with the Old Man of Storr clearly visible across the water. Enjoy the stunning views from basically every window, or from the garden and private jetty. Indoors, the house is luxuriously decorated and cozy, with a perfect blend of modern and antique style, an ideal place to relax after your daily adventures.
What guests say: "Words can't describe the views from this place - that alone is worth booking this house! The renovations and decor are really great and lovely touches with the food hamper, bread, cheese, wine etc that was left for us. It's a great location - short driving distance to Portree but with the fabulous views of Loch Fada and the Old Man of Storr. We hope we can come back again one day!"
2 guests/$462 per night
Located in the Scottish Borders, high above the River Tweed, Neidpath Castle offers a romantic view into 14th-century Scotland. While your Airbnb is made up of a comfortable suite (the only one in the castle) with a grand four-poster bed, living room with a fireplace, dining area, and a bathroom with a deep bathtub, your host will quite literally hand you the keys to the entire castle and encourage you to explore. Wander around winding stone staircases, taking in all the nooks and crannies from the dungeons to the rooftop lookouts. Numerous guests remarked that the castle was the most amazing place they've ever stayed, calling it "a once in a lifetime experience," "a five-star experience all around," and "the coolest place you will ever stay at."
The suite does come with a kitchenette, but you can also opt to have private chefs prepare a meal for you at the castle, which many guests mentioned they truly enjoyed. Breakfast is provided by your host. The town of Peebles is a 10-minute walk from the castle, if you want to visit any shops or restaurants.
What guests say: "The castle was the most amazing place we have ever stayed! Our host Lulu was lovely and gave us a very interesting and detailed run down of the castle’s history upon our arrival. The suite was so spacious and luxurious but at the same time very cosy and homely. Our candlelit dinner for two by the personal chefs on our first night was a very special (and delicious) experience. The walks beside the ancient river and surrounding woodlands were pure magic. And of course you couldn’t beat running up and [down] the spiral staircases exploring like little kids as you have the entire castle to yourself! I couldn’t recommend this place highly enough!"
6 guests/$240 per night
Nestled in the foothills of Moray's Ben Rinnes, this sustainable round earth home is quirky and magical. The interior is heated by a wood stove, full of warm wooden details, and has a window at the top of the domed ceiling for star-gazing. There's a bedroom with a double bed, plus two bunkbeds and two futons, all cozy for sleeping. The hosts supply indoor and outdoor games for entertainment, making it great for those with kids as well as just adults. Outside, there's a garden where guests report that you can pick your own veggies, and a private fairy glen with a brook and mini waterfalls. There's also a tire swing, wigwam, outdoor fire pit, wildlife pond, and all kinds of magical things to enjoy everywhere you look. According to guests, it's a great base for hiking, exploring local distilleries, or even driving under an hour to go to the beach.
What guests say: "Hands down, this is the best AirBnB experience we’ve ever had. Kim and Mark, the hosts, are the loviest people you will ever meet. They’ve poured their hearts and souls into the Hideaway Under the Stars, and it’s reflected in every detail: the organic garden where you can cut your own greens for dinner, the soft flannel bedding for a cozy night sleep, the wee fairy Glen where our children played for hours, the ceramic mugs and wee pheasant drams, the bottle of bubbly left chilled for our anniversary, and the focus on sustainability and green-tourism. This place truly is magical."
6 guests/$203 per night
Set atop 300-foot cliffs overlooking the sea, Dunnet Head Lighthouse marks the northernmost tip of mainland Scotland. The 19th-century lighthouse offers views across the waters of the Pentland Firth to Orkney, as well as the Cape Wrath hills. If you choose to stay here, you'll make your home in the lighthouse keeper's cottage, which has three bedrooms, a well-equipped kitchen, and a cozy living room with a wood-burning stove. Outside the cottage, you can watch whales and ships make their way through the waters below the cliffs, observe nesting puffins, and listen to seal songs. There are miles of remote moorland to explore, too, with lochs and heather aplenty. Some guests even reported spotting the northern lights during their time at Dunnet Head. Whether you're looking for a place to rest your head before continuing on to Orkney or a truly unique stay in this lonely part of northern Scotland, this lighthouse keeper's cottage is not to be missed.
What guests say: "Amazing place, totally unique. Feels like you're staying on the edge of the world. Beautiful walks all around the lighthouse and incredible drives. Highly recommended!"
2 guests/$289 per night
Edinburgh's Carlton Hill is covered in monuments and offers one of the best vantage points from which to view the city's iconic skyline. It's also home to a historic observatory that's over 200 years old—and you can actually book the first floor of the observatory on Airbnb. The apartment offers some of the hill's best views of the Old and New Town from the bedroom and living room windows, as well as the terrace. Despite the age of the building, it's been renovated and decorated to feel utterly contemporary and comfortable. The space is owned by a contemporary arts organization called Collective, so it features a lot of contemporary art, including new artwork commissioned by Collective and wallpaper designed by a local artist. Note that the killer location of this apartment means there will be tourists walking around outside—but on the plus side, that's only because they've traveled to view the hilltop monuments that happen to be conveniently beside your Airbnb!
What guests say: "An amazing and quirky place to stay. Modern luxury and history are brought together in this cool apartment and only a short distance (and a big hill) from Edinburgh City centre. ps. the bath is incredible!"
2 guests/$139 per night
Described by guests as "a minimalist & stylish space," a "little slice of peace, quiet and tranquility," and "a beautiful little space with every amenity you could ask for, but with a more rustic feel that is charming, inviting and cozy," this house on the edge of a hayfield is tiny but mighty. It's set just outside of sleepy Fort Augustus, walking distance from Loch Ness, making it a perfect base to explore this part of the Highlands by foot. Despite the small size, the interior of the home is incredibly charming, with most of the space occupied by a comfortable living room designed for gazing at the surrounding scenery through a large window. There's also a small kitchen area and bathroom, and a cozy loft area with two twin beds. A little deck with chairs out front is a great place to relax and take in the fields, hills, and stars.
What guests say: "The Field House was the perfect getaway after a day of exploring Fort Augustus and the surrounding area. We felt so comfortable sleeping in the little loft we didn’t want to wake up every morning! The little kitchen was the perfect size and the outdoor deck looking at the field and surrounding hillsides was exactly what I hoped for."
15 guests/$2,094 per night
Explore the Highlands from the comfort of this Scottish estate, which can sleep up to 15 people in grand style. The lodge is located a short drive from Fort William, on 15,000 acres of rugged wilderness (with lochs, mountains, and rivers aplenty, all for your own private enjoyment). The interior of the lodge is decorated with enough plaids and antlers to make you feel like a Scottish laird, with a cozy wood stove in the drawing room and a big open fireplace in the dining room.
The house employes a housekeeper and cook to see to your every need, including full catering, during your time there. Each day, you'll eat a full Scottish breakfast, packed lunch, afternoon tea, and three-course dinner. The ingredients used are locally sourced, and some of the meats even come from the estate itself.
What guests say: "An exquisite home base to explore the magical Highlands. The drive to the lodge along a scenic one lane road reveals spectacular vistas at every turn. As one in our party of 7 said - 'you can't take a bad picture.' The lodge itself offers fantastic accommodations for groups with plenty of space and beautiful personal touches from the comfortable linens to the beautiful baths. We recommend the full catering option so you can truly enjoy the outdoors and come in for excellent meals prepared by an award-winning chef. We did so much in our seven days - hiking (at different levels some difficult but with the most rewarding views at the top), deer spotting, fishing, and relaxing in the den with a roaring fire. We also used the lodge as a base to explore Fort William, the Harry Potter train to Mallaig, Loch Ness and Inverness. We did not want to leave and are counting the days until our return."
2 guests/$72 per night
If you're a book lover, this Airbnb is for you. You get to stay in a cute little apartment over a bookshop in Scotland's national book town of Wigtown, which is full of independent bookstores and home to a famous literary festival. But better yet, if you've ever wanted to experiment with being a small town bookseller, this is your chance— because if you choose to open it, your Airbnb bookstore (known as The Open Book) is yours for the running. According to guests, the townspeople are welcoming, the bookshop is fun to work in, and you really will feel like part of the community for a while. It may not sound like much, but many reviewers mentioned waiting multiple years for their stay, and the verdict is that it "was well worth the wait."
What guests say: "I know what some of you are thinking - how can I take a week off from work, fly all the way to Scotland, and drive through the countryside just to spend a week volunteering in a bookstore. Well its more than just that. This is the most unique traveling experience I've ever had. I don't know if I have run into a community more giving, kind, and willing to open up their doors and lives to strangers. Go to Wigtown, be a shopkeeper, hike the trails, cliffs, and woods that surround the town, have a pint at the pub, explore, and talk to people. Book the trip (if you can!), trust me you won't regret it."
2 guests/$198 per night
At the end of a remote single-track road, a spaceship-like aluminum pod sits at the edge of the Sound of Mull, almost directly across from the picturesque town of Tobermory. Inside the pod (dubbed "the AirShip 2"), the vibe is warm, open, and comfortable, with some quirky touches. Huge walls of windows on either end of the ship provide perfect places to look out at the Highland landscape, with portholes along the rest of the structure for stargazing and other views. There's a living room with a wood-burning stove, a compact kitchen, and a cozy bedroom, all with lots of wooden details to make the structure feel a little less space-age and a lot more inviting. An outdoor deck looks out over the stunning setting, which one guest described as "remote enough to feel alone, but close enough to ferries and towns to not feel isolated."
What guests say: "A truly unique experience. The Airship is a special work of art and genius. Seemingly small on view from the outside, but warm, open, inviting, and spacious even on the inside. A beautiful sanctuary to truly relax and unwind in. The views are spectacular, including stargazing through the portholes on a clear dark night."
2 guests/$166 per night
This flat has a lot going for it, especially, as one guest put it, "location location location!" Visitors who have stayed here seem universally impressed with the apartment's incredible setting just off the Royal Mile and near all the main Edinburgh attractions (and a short walk from the train station). It's a great home base to explore everythng the city has to offer, since it's also a relaxing place to return to at the end of the day. The apartment is modern and updated, with enough less-modern touches (the art in the guilded frames, the cozy leather couch, the rustic wood table...) to encapsulate the antique appeal of its Old Town location. Best of all, the bedroom is hidden behind a bookcase, for maximum spooky Edinburgh vibes.
What guests say: "Coolest Airbnb. Beautiful high ceilings, classy decor, and the hidden bedroom was amazing. Place was extremely clean and looked just like the pics. Check in was very clear, and David was easy to communicate with. Possibly best of all is the location. The apartment is right in the heart of the city and is in easy walking distance to the castle, Arthur’s Seat, etc. Cannot recommend highly enough, would definitely stay here again."
4 guests/$371 per night
Perched on the northern tip of Scotland's stunning Isle of Mull and conveniently near the town of Tobermory, Glengorm Castle isn't just a historical site—it's also an Airbnb. While a few sections of the castle are available for rental, the cozy two-bedroom tower apartment is worth it for the views of the Atlantic and Outer Hebrides alone. The spacious unit includes the main tower and turrets of the castle—and yes, you get roof access to really enjoy looking out across land and sea.
In addition to your apartment, the stay also comes with access to other areas of the castle. One guest noted, "The common rooms on the first floor (living, dining, drawing and game rooms) are big with high ceilings, antique furniture and interesting art. The 5,000 acre estate is a natural wonderland for its views and walking." Other guests also mentioned enjoying whisky tasting in the library, or playing billiards in the game room. They also enjoyed breakfast in the dining room (available for extra cost), as well as the on-site cafe. If all this sounds great to you, just be aware that there's a two-night minimum stay required if you want to book the tower suite.
What guests say: "Its hard to describe the wow factor that awaits at Gelngorm. You first see the castle from about 3 miles away as you drive down the windy single lane, and even though you might have to make way for a few highland cattle - your anticipation only builds as you get closer. The scenery and setting of the castle has to be seen to be believed. My expectations were far exceeded. The warm castle is incredibly welcoming and you achieve a feeling of total relaxation mixed with excitement to be staying somewhere so special. There is also the extra treat factor in the room of whiskeys to taste with amazing views over the coast. If you are after somewhere totally unique and somewhat magical - this is the place for you."
8 guests/$420 per night
This four-bedroom self-contained cottage is part of a former lodge, and set right on the bonny banks of Loch Katrine. The location is quite rural, surrounded by the hills and forests of Loch Lomond and the Trosachs National Park. Loch Katrine has a steamboat that runs daily from end to end, if you fancy a boat ride, and bikes can be rented to explore the area around the loch. You're also right near tons of hiking trails, a beautiful waterfall, and there are great restaurants within driving distance. It's the perfect place to spend a long weekend with a group enjoying the beauty of nature, or a great home base for weeks of relaxation as you explore the Highlands.
What guests say: "Absolutely lovely place to stay, with the most serene location - waking up to the view of the loch will never get old. The cottage is made super cosy with all of the little touches made available throughout the place which was lovely. Loved watching the birds at the bird feeder and our little sausage dog was mesmerised by them too."
6 guests/$480 per night
If you're not looking for a bothy experience as you explore the magical scenery of Skye, you'll love staying at the Tides. The property (located a convenient 2-minute walk from the ferry terminal in Uig) is newly built, with three bedrooms and lots of big windows overlooking the sea. While the decor and furniture feel quite contemporary, lots of warm woods, velvet seating, and a fireplace keep things feeling friendly and cozy. There's an outdoor deck area where you can watch seals and seabirds, too. The place is located near a lot of the natural sights of Skye, and the village of Uig is convenient for any necessities or pub visits you might require.
What guests say: "Our stay was wonderful. The property is beautiful, clean, and the kitchen well equipped. It is located in a great location close to Quirang, Fairy Glen, and not too far from Old Man of Storr and the Dino footprints at An Corran. The view is amazing! So nice to sit back after a day of hiking. Well worth it."
4 guests/$172 per night
Just 7 miles (or a short bus ride) from central Glasgow, this little narrowboat (called "Primrose") is the coziest stay in the area. Hike, cycle, or kayak nearby, spend some time grilling just outside the boat, or snuggle up in the boat's wood-accented hippie-chic interior, complete with a bed, couch, smart TV, and wood-burning stove. While the couch does convert to a bed, the small size of the boat makes it a good fit for up to two adults and up to two children, but wouldn't work for four adults. Your rental includes the jetty and car park, in addition to the narrowboat.
What guests say: "From the little wood burning fireplace, to soaps and amenities, to kitchen with everything you’d need to prepare a meal — this lovely little houseboat has it all. I can tell the owners take great pride in all of the details and everything had been thought of. Staying on the canal and the surrounding area was very peaceful. Took nice walks on the nearby nature trail, golf course, and visited the church. Also convenient location to grocery store and bus line into Glasgow. Would highly recommend!"