14 Unique Airbnbs in Scotland, from Ancient Castles to Working Bookshops

2 guests/$462 per night

Located in the Scottish Borders, high above the River Tweed, Neidpath Castle offers a romantic view into 14th-century Scotland. While your Airbnb is made up of a comfortable suite (the only one in the castle) with a grand four-poster bed, living room with a fireplace, dining area, and a bathroom with a deep bathtub, your host will quite literally hand you the keys to the entire castle and encourage you to explore. Wander around winding stone staircases, taking in all the nooks and crannies from the dungeons to the rooftop lookouts. Numerous guests remarked that the castle was the most amazing place they've ever stayed, calling it "a once in a lifetime experience," "a five-star experience all around," and "the coolest place you will ever stay at."

The suite does come with a kitchenette, but you can also opt to have private chefs prepare a meal for you at the castle, which many guests mentioned they truly enjoyed. Breakfast is provided by your host. The town of Peebles is a 10-minute walk from the castle, if you want to visit any shops or restaurants.

What guests say: "The castle was the most amazing place we have ever stayed! Our host Lulu was lovely and gave us a very interesting and detailed run down of the castle’s history upon our arrival. The suite was so spacious and luxurious but at the same time very cosy and homely. Our candlelit dinner for two by the personal chefs on our first night was a very special (and delicious) experience. The walks beside the ancient river and surrounding woodlands were pure magic. And of course you couldn’t beat running up and [down] the spiral staircases exploring like little kids as you have the entire castle to yourself! I couldn’t recommend this place highly enough!"