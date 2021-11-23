With holiday shopping in full swing, most of us are already thinking about what we’re giving our loved ones this year. If you ask us, practical gifts are really the gifts that keep on giving. And what better way to say “I care” than with a kitchen appliance that helps you limit mistakes in the kitchen? For the casual cook or a professional chef, there are a lot of products on the market, but don’t worry, we did the deep dive for you. Here are a few products that help you avoid these minor hiccups in the kitchen.

A rice cooker that auto-adjusts for fluffiness

Cooking rice is such a simple task, but its simplicity is what makes it tricky to perfect. Too much water and it’s all mushy, not enough water and you’re stuck with dried-out rice. A rice cooker will save them a lot of stress. The Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker can make up to 5 ½ cups of rice and has specific settings depending on the kind they’re making, like sushi, porridge, sweet, brown, and more. (Plus, it adjusts time and temperature based on how your rice is cooking to ensure that it’s fluffy.) The compact machine also has a warming setting so they can move on to their next steps in the kitchen without their rice going cold on them, which is a nice cherry on top.

A very smart meat thermometer

No matter your level of cooking expertise, making sure your meat is the right temperature is a must. A few degrees is the difference between medium rare steak and well done, so your loved ones will basically be halfway to their own gourmet kitchen if you surprise them with ​​The Yummly® Smart Thermometer. The Bluetooth-connected thermometer helps you get most cuts of meat, poultry, and fish to your desired doneness. You can leave the smart thermometer in your food and an app will track the cooking temperature and alert you when it’s done to your liking. You can actually get about 150 feet away, but let’s be responsible cooks and stay close.

An egg cooker for perfect poaching

Cooking the perfect egg requires a bit of finesse and even more skill — timing is everything. A few seconds is all it takes for a poached egg to become soft-boiled, and the correct egg texture can make or break an entire meal. So if you know someone who is a lover of poached eggs and wants that oozing yolk, then the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is a no-brainer. The cooker can make up to six hard-boiled eggs, with additional settings for poached, scrambled, and even an omelet. Its compact size won’t take up too much counter space, either, so it's perfect for dorm-living college students or your friend's tiny apartment kitchen.

A multi-functional veggie chopper

If a recipe calls for diced onions or needs sliced cucumbers, you’re going to want to have just the right size for each veg. Uneven cuts will make cooking times inconsistent, and no one wants to bite into one undercooked carrot. Enter: Fullstar’s Mandolin Slicer and Chopper. This genius invention includes four different cutting blades (dice small, dice large, spiral, and ribbon) that can handle even the toughest veggies like potatoes and carrots. It also comes with its own catch tray so there’s zero mess when you’re cheffing it up. Though Fullstar is sold out of the product, they’re still in stock on Amazon.

A knife sharpener to speed up prep time

When you’re trying to cut your produce or meats, the last thing you want is for a dull knife to slow you down. Most people actually don’t even think to sharpen their knives, so you’ll be doing anyone a favor by gifting them a knife sharpener. The TAIDEA Knife Sharpener will actually sharpen and straighten damaged blades, restore knives’ V-shape, and polish knives in a three-step process. It’s really a gift that will be appreciated and used for years after purchase.

A batter dispenser for brunch-worthy pancakes

How do people get perfect circles for their pancakes? They either have abnormally good timing and a steady hand, or they use a batter dispenser. So for the person who loves making pancakes on Sunday mornings (and would appreciate that perfect pancake aesthetic), this is the gift. The KP Kitchen Batter Dispenser can hold up to 4 cups of batter and is made of high-quality BPA-free plastic (so you don't have to worry about chemicals mixing into the food). Plus, this is also useful for muffins, brownies, and pizza sauce, so all of your potentially messy mixes will go exactly where you want them.

A pair of kitchen gloves for clumsy cooks

Not everyone knows the proper way to cut fruits, vegetables, or meats, and even though the solution is a YouTube video away, accidents happen. Though kitchen gloves tend to be used by those who are working with large amounts of food (since they’re moving quickly), a good set can also be used by the average person who is clumsy, wants to practice their chopping skills with confidence, or simply wants to be safer. A good choice would be the No Cry Cut Resistant Gloves. They’re ambidextrous, machine-washable, puncture-resistant, and have multiple sizes so you can find a comfortable fit.

A funnel that’s just as cute as it is functional

Pouring liquids is not for the weak-wristed and that’s okay (we’re not here to judge). If your loved one could use a pair of wrist weights and is into whimsical knickknacks, then this adorable Magic Mushroom funnel from Ototo Design will be the perfect addition to their kitchen. It comes in a compact size so it can fit a variety of containers, so you can pour with a little more confidence.

A baking mat that keeps goods from sticking

Let’s face it, we all burn things from time to time, whether because the temperature was slightly off or we got caught up doing a million other things while cooking. It happens, but there are ways your loved one can avoid destroying their culinary masterpieces. The Half-Sheet Baking Mat from Silpat is a great replacement for parchment paper (or if they don’t exactly know how to grease a dish properly). The fiberglass mesh and food-grade silicone will help their creations cook evenly, with less risk of sticking, so even the novice baker can seem like a pro in the kitchen.