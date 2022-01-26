How to Pull Off a Fun and Slightly Romantic Valentine’s Dinner at Home

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Whether you’ve been dating your partner for a few months or a decade, planning an intimate date for Valentine’s Day can be daunting. If you Google “how to throw a romantic dinner?” you’re likely to be served up extravagant suggestions that don’t exactly match your vibe. We get it! There are other creative ways to highlight the special occasion without covering your home with red rose petals. If food is the way to your S.O.’s heart, focus on planning everything around a delicious meal. Don’t know where to start? We’ve gathered some ideas that can help you create the perfect setup and make memories along the way.

From tabletop essentials to entertaining post-meal activities, here’s how to create a memorable Valentine’s date with your better half.