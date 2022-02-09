7 Excellent Subscription Box Gifts That Are Perfect for Valentine’s Day
From cookies to potted plants, these last-minute-friendly options promise to deliver happiness straight to your giftee’s doorstep.
Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, which means you have two options when it comes to gift giving: pay an exorbitant price for express shipping, or get creative. If you choose the latter, we’re here to help. When it comes to last-minute gifts, subscription boxes are always a great option—they are easy to personalize, last well past the given holiday, and you can present the details to your giftee within minutes of purchase.
Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite subscription boxes available right now—a good mix of food, drinks, and special interests to cover anyone on your list this year. And who knows? If you really nail the gift, maybe your loved one will share some of their haul when the first box arrives. (Prices listed are based on 12-month subscriptions; prices may vary with different plans.)
Seaweed tempura chips, black sesame candy, wasabi Kit-Kats: No one does snacks quite like Japan. Get a monthly dose of deliciousness with Bokksu, a service that delivers boxes of goodies sourced directly from local and family-run Japanese businesses. Each box includes 20-24 snacks, candies, and teas, plus a magazine that details each product’s origin and flavor profiles.
What could be better than getting a box filled with cookies every month? That’s what you’ll get with Goldbelly’s “Greatest Cookie Subscription Ever” plan, which sends hand-selected cookies from famous bakeries in New York, Los Angeles, Hawaii, and more. There’s no way to know what exactly each box will contain, but Goldbelly promises that “chocolate chunk, black and white, gingersnap, and truffle-stuffed” are all on the menu, and there will be enough for 6-8 people.
If you’re shopping around for a new scent—or are simply a lover of all things perfume—Scentbird is the subscription box for you. After taking a quick quiz to determine your fragrance personality, Scentbird lets you choose from a catalog of major names in the perfume game, including Dolce & Gabbana, Juicy Couture, and Prada. They’ll send you an 8-mL bottle of your chosen scent (about 140 sprays), then repeat the process for each subsequent month.
For wannabe plant parents who have no idea what to shop for, The Sill taps experts to ship one low-maintenance plant in a ceramic pot (choose from black or cream) straight to your door. The plants all come from local farmers and family-owned businesses, and the website’s Care Library has detailed instructions on how to tend to each product. You have lots of options when it comes to gifts: Choose small or medium plants, 3- or 6-month subscriptions, and classic or pet-friendly (i.e. non-toxic). Prices start at $150 for the small 3-month classic option.
Every cheese lover knows about Murray’s, a Manhattan institution that has been refining the palates of New Yorkers since 1962. The brand has a variety of monthly clubs to choose from, including Perfect Pair of the Month, which comes with two cheeses and two expert-picked accompaniments (crackers, meat, pickles, etc.); and Mac & Cheese of the Month, which sends premade trays of pasta with rotating flavors like buffalo chicken and French onion. But you really can’t go wrong with the Classic Cheese of the Month Club, which features 3-4 products selected by Murray’s cheesemongers and rotated each month based on freshness and seasonality.
Beachly is a subscription service for people who wish every season was beach season. The company ships beach-inspired gear four times a year, with products specifically chosen to correspond with each season. The winter box, for example, comes with a coconut candle and palm tree-print cardigans, while the summer box contains beach blankets and sunscreen. Each box comes with six coastal-inspired items, and you can choose Women’s, Men’s, or Beauty depending on your giftee’s preferences.
Since jetting off to Bordeaux and Tuscany every month isn’t an option for most of us, wine club subscriptions are a dream come true for oenophiles. Freeleaf is an especially great option, as it employs wine experts to curate boxes for your specific taste profile: Simply take a quick quiz, receive your box, then rate the wines to ensure your deliveries get more personalized with each new shipment. The first order comes with six bottles for $39.95; if you want your giftee to choose the flavors themselves, you can always put the equivalent value on a gift card.