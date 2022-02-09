7 Excellent Subscription Box Gifts That Are Perfect for Valentine’s Day

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, which means you have two options when it comes to gift giving: pay an exorbitant price for express shipping, or get creative. If you choose the latter, we’re here to help. When it comes to last-minute gifts, subscription boxes are always a great option—they are easy to personalize, last well past the given holiday, and you can present the details to your giftee within minutes of purchase.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite subscription boxes available right now—a good mix of food, drinks, and special interests to cover anyone on your list this year. And who knows? If you really nail the gift, maybe your loved one will share some of their haul when the first box arrives. (Prices listed are based on 12-month subscriptions; prices may vary with different plans.)