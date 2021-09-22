Vitamix's Bestselling Blenders Are Currently Up to 40% off

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Whether you're a blender connoisseur or can barely find your way to the kitchen appliance aisle, Vitamix is a name you probably know. The brand behind some of the most beloved blenders and blender accessories has earned a reputation for making some of the most durable, powerful, and downright amazing blenders on the market—the sort of countertop rigs smoothie lovers, soup makers, and frozen cocktail enthusiasts alike long to own. The catch? They're usually crazy expensive, fetching upwards of $600 apiece. But not today (or tomorrow)! Because right now, Vitamix is running an epic 48-hour sale and offering steep discounts of up to 40% on some of its bestsellers.

From now through noon EST on Friday, you can save big on a Vitamix blender that will likely last you a lifetime, including its wildly popular 7500 model (currently $300, down from $530), and its more advanced A3500 model (currently $500, down from $600). Those sale prices might still seem a bit steep, but considering what you'd normally pay, they're a steal.

Vitamix blenders are renowned for their ability to blend just about anything to perfection, courtesy of industrial-grade motors and simple functionality. They're workhorses that you can trust to deliver precisely the even texture you're looking for, whether you're making pesto, soup, salsa, a smoothie, milkshake, or just about anything else you might have your mind (and stomach) set on.

And while this is definitely a moment to act if you've been on the fence about investing in a blender with a base, the 2-day sale is also stocked with deals on some of the brand's other great products, including an immersion blender, food processor attachments, a personal cup adapter, and even certified reconditioned models.

Head to Vitamix to scope out all the great deals.