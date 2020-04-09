These VIZIO Deals Are Reason Enough to Upgrade to a New 4K Flatscreen

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Have you made a solid dent in your ever-growing Netflix queue? Are you making an even bigger dent in your favorite seat on the couch? If so, kudos for heeding the call to stay home and do your part right now. And frankly, we think you deserve an even better binge-watching experience, which is why we're here to tell you that Vizio is having a big sale on a bunch of its best flatscreen 4K TVs and sound bars.
If you're looking to treat yourself to a home theater setup on a budget, right now you can save up to $500 on a number of excellent Vizio smart 4K M-Series and P-Series flatscreens and $60 off one of its most popular sound bar systems from a number of big box retailers. And considering just how much more streamable content most of us are consuming at the moment, the timing couldn't be better. Here are the best deals we've seen.
- Get $500 off the 75-inch P-Series Quantum X (now $1,700) - [Get it at Target]
- Get $400 off the 65-inch M-Series Quantum (now $598) - [Get it at Walmart]
- Get $200 off the 75-inch P Series Quantum (now $1500) - [Get it at Best Buy]
- Get $60 off the 2.1 sound bar with slim subwoofer (now $120) - [Get it at Costco]
- Get $200 off the 65-inch P-Series Quantum X (now $998) - [Get it at Walmart]
- Get $500 of 65-inch P-Series Quantum Class (now $898) - [Get it at Walmart]
And in case you're running out of new things to binge, we've got you covered on that front, too.