Shopping What to Bring With You While You Wait in Line to Vote Whether you're voting early or on Election Day, lines will likely be longer than usual this year. Here's what to bring to stay safe, comfortable, and sane while you wait.

While 2020 has found a way to seemingly foil future plans in every way, shape, and form thanks to the pandemic, there’s one thing you can absolutely plan ahead for and feel good about this year: voting in the election on November 3. That said, you still need to set yourself up for success. That means confirming you’re registered to vote (or registering if you aren’t), getting your friends and family to do the same, and figuring out how you want to cast your ballot. This year, many of us will vote by mail, but if you’re planning to vote in person -- whether early or on Election Day -- you may face longer lines than ever before. Thanks again, Covid! That brings us to our next point: making sure you remain safe, comfortable, and entertained for the duration of your wait in line -- however long that may be (and it may well be hours in some places). To help you out, we’ve pulled together some essentials to consider bringing with you.

A super-portable chair As excited as you may be to exercise your civic duty, your feet are going to get tired of shuffling ever-so-slowly forward in line. In short: You’re going to want to sit down. Enter: the Cliq, a hyper-portable seat (seriously, it's collapses to the size of a pocket umbrella). Stash this thing in your bag, whip it out when you need a seat, and let the jealous stares of your line neighbors wash over you.

Personal protective equipment you can smile in At this point, you probably have multiple face coverings to pick from when you head out the door, and that's great! But, if you haven't graduated to face shield territory, voting day is a great time to debut one. In our opinion, they’re more comfortable to wear for long periods of time, and there are a number of fun versions with just enough flair to add a bit of oomph to your voting day look. And unlike a cloth mask, you'll be able to show off your pearly whites after you walk out of there wearing your shiny new "I Voted" sticker.

Ultra comfy clothes One of the very few silver linings to come out of 2020 is the fact that wearing comfortable loungewear 24/7 is not only acceptable, but encouraged. And if you’re going to be waiting in line for a while, you ought to do so wearing the ultimate in cozy. For us, there are no better sweats than the CloudKnit hoodie and sweatpants from Outdoor Voices. Once you try them on, you’ll want to buy a set in every color and throw out your entire closet of “real” clothes. Trust us.

Something to drown out the noise The chaos of election season has us all a little on edge, so why not turn your time waiting to vote into a mini meditation session? These incredible Bose noise-cancelling headphones are remarkably effective at silencing the outside world, which is something we could all benefit from doing right now. And frankly, what better time to catch up on all those podcasts you’ve been meaning to listen to?

A backup power source Whether you're mindlessly scrolling Twitter, jamming to your latest pandemic playlist, or finally watching My Octopus Teacher on your phone, you very well may approach critical low battery territory (the horror!). Fortunately, you can avoid such predicaments by keeping a fully juiced backup power source -- like this excellent and low-profile option from Anker -- at the ready in your bag. It carries enough power to charge up your phone nearly seven times over.

A rainy day plan Standing out in the rain for hours on end would suck, but it would suck a whole lot more if you forget to bring an umbrella. If you need one, this one’s super portable and will last you years.

A smattering of entertaining distractions A Nintendo Switch Lite What better way to pass your time waiting than dropping back into Animal Crossing and picking up where you left off a few months ago? Rest assured getting sucked into a game for a few hours will make you slightly less peeved at the fact that you’ve been waiting so long to cast your ballot.

A Kindle That beach read you promised yourself you'd finish before Fall began? What better time to wrap it up (or, ahem, begin) than while you're stuck shuffling ever-so-slowly forward for a few hours? Surely, your brain will appreciate reading something that doesn't make your blood boil.

Adult coloring books If you’ve abstained from the adult coloring book craze because you think it’s silly, we hear you. However, there is a true sense of calm that washes over you while focusing on keeping your colors inside the lines. And let’s be honest, we’re all going to be craving any and all peace and calm we can muster in the next few weeks.

A nice notepad and pen You never know when a stroke of genius might come over you. Or maybe you'll be inspired to outline that screenplay idea you've been workshopping in your head. Or maybe you'll just want to doodle. Whatever the case, there's nothing worse than wishing you had a pen and paper within arm's reach.