Need a Little Extra Comfort? These Weighted Blankets Are 33% Off Right Now.

With all the craziness and uncertainty looming in the world right now, many of us are looking for ways to bring some added comfort into our lives, whether it's doubling down on self care routines or regular group FaceTime sessions. Though if you're looking to invest in some added physical comforts right now, a weighted blanket is a good place to start, and today this one from Waowoo is on sale for 33% off.
Weighted blankets and comforters have grown increasingly popular in recent years as a way to deal with stress and anxiety (covering up in one mimics the feeling of being hugged or embraced). It's recommended you find one that's roughly 10% of your body weight, and this grey one -- which measures 60 by 80 inches -- is available in 15, 17, 20, and 25 pound versions, so it's suitable adults of all sizes. It's made from cotton and filled with noiseless glass beads that are evenly distributed in each compartment, and at $40, it's a steal. However, if you're looking for some professional insight into why it might help you feel a bit less anxious right now, we asked mindfulness and meditation expert Joy Rains, host of the podcast Mindful 180, to share her thoughts on why she loves them.
"Besides a morning meditation routine, which can go a long way toward reducing stress, my favorite self-care product is a weighted blanket. When I sleep with it covering me, I feel as I'm being hugged and comforted all night long," says Rains. "I imagine it's how an infant might feel when they're wrapped in a receiving blanket"
Want to feel like an infant all tucked up and cozy? Head over to Amazon to grab one for 50% off while they last.