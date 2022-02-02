How to Stream All the 2022 Winter Olympics Action

While it seems like the Olympics wrapped up just few months ago (because they did, thanks to a prolonged COVID-related delay of the 2020 Summer Games), the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China are upon us! Some official events begin on February 2, but the festivities really kick off on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony, and will wrap up almost two weeks later on February 20. And while the ongoing pandemic and complex geopolitical controversies promise these Games will be unlike others in recent memory, many of us are nonetheless psyched to tune in and watch the world's greatest athletes compete.

Since there's a 13-hour difference between Beijing and the east coast of the US, catching all the events you're most excited about live will require some schedule (and sleep) adjustments. However, you won't necessarily need a cable subscription to tune in. There are a variety of streaming options to consider this time around—including a few that are totally free—that will allow you to easily watch Team USA and the hordes of other Olympians go for gold. Who knows, you may even discover your new favorite sport (oh, hey, curling).

To help you navigate the myriad streaming options to ensure you catch any and every event you're interested in (including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies), we've pulled together some of your best bets to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics without cable.