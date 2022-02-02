How to Stream All the 2022 Winter Olympics Action
No cable? No problem. You have a slew of options to tune into the competition in Beijing, including some that are totally free.
While it seems like the Olympics wrapped up just few months ago (because they did, thanks to a prolonged COVID-related delay of the 2020 Summer Games), the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China are upon us! Some official events begin on February 2, but the festivities really kick off on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony, and will wrap up almost two weeks later on February 20. And while the ongoing pandemic and complex geopolitical controversies promise these Games will be unlike others in recent memory, many of us are nonetheless psyched to tune in and watch the world's greatest athletes compete.
Since there's a 13-hour difference between Beijing and the east coast of the US, catching all the events you're most excited about live will require some schedule (and sleep) adjustments. However, you won't necessarily need a cable subscription to tune in. There are a variety of streaming options to consider this time around—including a few that are totally free—that will allow you to easily watch Team USA and the hordes of other Olympians go for gold. Who knows, you may even discover your new favorite sport (oh, hey, curling).
To help you navigate the myriad streaming options to ensure you catch any and every event you're interested in (including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies), we've pulled together some of your best bets to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics without cable.
Streaming Services with Winter Olympics Coverage
Streaming Services with Winter Olympics Coverage
How to Stream the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Peacock
NBCUniversal's relatively new streaming platform, Peacock, will be streaming all major events live (including the Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony). In fact, since NBC will be airing the Winter Games, you'll be able to catch a lot of events and primetime coverage for free through the Peacock app's Free tier (as long as you don't mind watching commercials). If you're okay shelling out a few bucks, you can livestream over 2,800 hours of NBC's Winter Olympics coverage when you sign up for Peacock Premium (it's $4.99 per month and comes with access to NBC's catalog of shows, movies, and Peacock exclusive programming) or Premium Plus, a $9.99 per month option that offers the same as the Premium tier, but without ads.
Also, if you're a Spectrum internet customer, there's a special limited time deal that entitles you to 90 days of Peacock Premium for free—you can scope out the details on that deal here.
Hulu + Live TV
Hulu's live TV streaming package grants you access to over 75 channels, including the Olympic Channel and NBC, both of which will be offering extensive live coverage of the games. A subscription to Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 per month (unfortunately, the company quietly ended its free 7-day trial offer late last year), but cancelling is easy so you can simply pay for a single month of access during the Games if that's all you want.
Sling TV
Like Hulu's live TV package, Sling TV's Sling Blue package ($35 per month) grants you access to live programming across a smattering of different networks and channels, including NBC (in select markets), MSNBC, Bravo, and USA—all of which will be airing Olympics coverage. Even better? Right now the streaming service is offering a free 3-day trial for new subscribers.
DIRECTV Stream
At $69.99 per month, DIRECTV Stream's base "Entertainment" package gets you access to both NBC and NBC Sports. If you want access to the Olympic channel, you'll need to upgrade to the "Ultimate" plan ($104.99 per month). However, while it's not explicitly advertised as a free trial, new users are welcome to cancel their subscription within 14 days for a full refund. Just a thought if you're not ready to pull the trigger on a full subscription.