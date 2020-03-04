Get up to 65% off Backyard Essentials like Grills, Hot Tubs, and Games from Wayfair

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
As we peer into the rear view mirror of time and bid farewell to winter, so too must we look ahead toward the future. A future full of backyard games, grilling, hot tubbing, pool parties, and lounging around in shorts making salient observations like "we barely even had a winter!" Yes, spring is coming and so are the deals. Today, Wayfair is offering up amazing discounts on everything you need to transform your backyard or patio into the ultimate retreat. Better yet? All orders over $49 qualify for free shipping.
Our favorite deals:
- Get a Traeger 41" Pro Series wood pellet grill for $649.99 [Get it here]
- A Dyna-Glo 32" charcoal grill with side shelves comes in at $209.99 (42% off) [Get it here]
- Save $100 on a Weber Spirit II E-210 gas grill [Get it here]
- You've heard of Big Green Egg? Well here's a 15" Kamado charcoal grill with smoker for $203.99 [Get it here]
- Save 41% on this Rock Solid Simplicity 4-person, 13-jet hot tub when you pay $2,129.99 [Get it here]
- Grab this $105 Izzo Crossweave fire pit for 62% off [Get it here]
- A light up cornhole set (so you can play at night) is only $72.99 [Get it here]
- Like chipping? Like beer? Buy a beer-pong-golf cornhole set for $93.59 [Get it here]
- Need a lounge? Get 54% off a Kenwick 7-piece sectional with cushions when you buy it for $1,297.99 [Get it here]
There are also big savings to be had on outdoor rugs, umbrellas, hammocks, lighting, and more -- with most deals offering you up to 60% off. Check out the full sale on Wayfair, right here.