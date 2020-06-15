Now's the Time to Get an Outdoor Hammock for a Great Price

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

You won't find it published in any scientific papers about human psychology, but I have to believe that whenever an individual is walking through a park on a sunny, breezy afternoon and spots two trees about 15' to 20' away from one another, they think to themselves "now that would be a great spot for a hammock."

And as we spend more time outdoors -- whether in parks or around fire pits in our own backyards/patios -- we definitely start seeing new ways to bring comforts into the wild. A hammock is one of those comforts, especially when you get one for a super low price. Like you can right now over at Wayfair's Really Awesome Hammock and Bench Sale.

You'll find hammocks and benches of all shapes and sizes for up to 60% off. So whether you're looking for something compact you can throw up at the park or something inexpensive to hang up in your backyard bungalow, you're covered. Here are some of our favorites.

Head over to Wayfair now so you can spend even more time outside later.