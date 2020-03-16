Go Into Full Home Upgrade Mode Courtesy of Wayfair's Latest Blowout Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
As much of the world prepares to spend a whole lot more time camped out at home this spring, plenty of us are looking for fresh and productive ways to busy ourselves and stay comfortable. And what better way to embrace the downtime than by using it as an excuse to level up your living quarters? Conveniently, the team at Wayfair is giving you good reason to go all-in, with a massive blowout on furniture, appliances, decor, and more for pretty much every room in your house.
Wayfair, the home goods e-commerce juggernaut, is dropping prices up to 70% on a huge selection of inventory, from furniture to rugs, kitchen essentials, beds, storage solutions, entertainment centers, and more. The variety is vast, and the discounts are deep, so you'll want to scope out the full selection yourself. To give you a taste of what's up for grabs, we've plucked out a few highlights.
- Looking for a more comfortable place to sit while you're working from home? This stylish ergonomic office chair is 67% off - [Get it]
- A slick coffee table can really elevate the look of an entire room, and this one's on sale for just $103 (60% off its original price) - [Get it]
- Area rugs add warmth and depth, and there are dozens of excellent options at super-affordable prices - [Get it]
- A deep blue, mid-century modern velvet sleeper sofa for $300? That's a crazy deal - [Get it]
- Grab a cool 41% off this nice sectional, which easily transforms into a guest bed [Get it]