Get 70% Off a Ton of Top-Notch Kitchen Essentials During This Epic Wayfair Sale

Even if you haven't quite made good on your resolution to cook more, there's something comforting about knowing you have everything you need if you were going to. You know, the best pots and pans, crazy-good knives, specialty appliances to streamline the process. Just having them at the ready can go a long way towards pushing you towards at least attempting to elevate your culinary prowess, and right now's a good time to stock up thanks to a massive kitchen essentials sale at Wayfair where tons of products from great brands are up to 70% off.
Wayfair's semi-annual kitchen essentials sale just went live, and it's stocked with serious bargains on everything from popular countertop appliances from Cuisinart and KitchenAid, to Le Creuset cookware and Zwilling J.A. Henckels cutlery. There are literally hundreds of items on sale, so even if you aren't on the hunt for anything in particular, odds are you'll find something to add to your arsenal of kitchen gear (even if it's just some nice new mugs, cups, or plates).
As of publication, some of the best deals included KitchenAid stand mixers for the relatively low price of $200, 77% off Henckels' 13-piece graphite knife block set, 62% off Cuisinart griddles, 61% off ice cream makers, and lots, lots more. Most of the hottest items are likely to sell out, so you'd be wise to act sooner rather than later.
