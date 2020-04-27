Jump Into Spring With 50% off Dozens of Fun Outdoor Games and Activities
Save on corn hole, bocce sets, grills, croquet and more
If you're lucky enough to have a backyard or back patio, you know how important they can be in a time like this. I've been living at my apartment in New York for five years now and consider myself extremely fortunate to have a back area (it's not really a yard) with a table, fire pit and some games (Kan Jam is the house favorite).
And just as spring slowly appears on the horizon, Wayfair is having a huge sale -- up to 50% off -- on backyard "games and fun." Think corn hole sets, grills, bocce ball, and a ton of other activities to get you out of the house and into the sun for a bit. Wayfair's also donating 10% of profits from all of their sales to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.
The sale ends in a couple of days, so head over to Wayfair now to get a jumpstart on grill season.
Some of our favorite things up for grabs
- This 2' x 4' wooden corn hole set that's 66% off and comes with everything you need to start playing -- no assembly required [Get it for $140]
- This 89mm bocce set that's 53% off (and comes with a carrying case) [Get it for $42]
- Improve your short game with a Beer Pong Golf set -- oh yeah, that's a thing -- that's now 13% off [Get it for $118]
- A Weber Spirit II E-310 gas grill is now 17% off. It's the perfect size for smaller yards and patios. [Get it for $479]
- Giant Jenga is 30% and comes with a carrying case [Get it for $118.50]
- A 27" barrel charcoal grill and smoker from Royal Gourmet is now 29% off [Get it for $99.99]
- This 6-player croquet set made by Budweiser -- yep, the beer brand -- that's 65% off [Get it for $46]
See all that, plus even more deals on grills, patio furniture, playgrounds, games, and a lot more, over at Wayfair.