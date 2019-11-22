Get 80% Off Furniture, Kitchen Essentials, and More During This Wild Wayfair Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
You may not have woken up this morning with the intention to fully upgrade every room in your home, but that was before you knew that Wayfair was hosting an epic early Black Friday blowout sale today on furniture, mattresses, and all manner of other home goods. Play your cards right, and you could score up to 80% on everything from sofas and armchairs to kitchen essentials and dining decor.
Wayfair just kicked off an early version of its huge Black Friday Blowout sale with literally thousands of items up for grabs at a discount and in some cases a whopping 80% off. So, if you were hoping to spruce up your place a bit before the holidays, now's the perfect time to get moving on that.
Although there are crazy deals on literally every page worth scoping out, some of the standouts for us include sectionals for under $400, huge bargains on desks and office furniture, 40% off Sealy mattresses, major appliances for as low as $150, and dirt cheap down comforters.