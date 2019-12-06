Wayfair's 72-Hour Sale Has 75% Off Furniture for Every Room in Your House

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
In the mood to do a little pre-holiday redecorating? Need a new sofa? How about a desk? You're in luck, because Wayfair is going all in as Cyber Week wraps up, by slashing prices by up to 75% on a ton of furniture for pretty much every room in your house. From living room and bedroom essentials, to area rugs, dining tables, lighting, mattresses, and more, you'd be hard pressed to not find something you'll want to snag. We'd recommend browsing the full selection, but we've also plucked out a few of our favorite deals of the moment.
- 55% off Wusthof Gourmet 16-piece knife block [Get it]
- 63% off Cusinart SmartPower blenders/food processors [Get it]
- 60% off GoWise digital air fryers [Get it]
- Get $35 off Le Creuset Dutch ovens (or buy 3 and get 20% off) [Get it]
- Get 69% off Barnard leather sectionals [Get it]
- Get up to 70% off a bunch of great comforters and sheet sets [Get it]
- Get 59% off a set of two Kling dining chairs [Get it]
- Get up to 60% off select lamps and lighting items [Get it]
Scope out and scroll through the full sale at Wayfair before the sale ends on Sunday, December 8.