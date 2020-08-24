Weed Toothpicks

Price: $30

At this point, there are few American road trip trajectories that don’t intersect with a city or state where adult-use cannabis is legal. As you peruse the local offerings and regional faves for supplies, I highly, emphatically recommend that you try out any THC or CBD-infused toothpicks on the shelf. Hear me out. You arrive at your scheduled day hike destination and the trail is busier than expected with fellow adventurers. Pop a toothpick in, and no one will be the wiser. Not enough of a buzz? Just enjoy a second toothpick. You hold it in your mouth and chew on it occasionally in order to ingest the concentrated cannabis, an intake method that looks as cool as it is discreet. No smell; no ash; no melted chocolates or gummy edibles in your pocket.