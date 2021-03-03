This Subscription Club Will Send You Life Upgrades You'll Love Every Month
And right now, Bespoke Post is offering Thrillist readers an exclusive free "Mystery Box" when you sign up.
Considering the barrage of horrible surprises we've all been dealt in the past year, you may be wishing for a moratorium on surprises altogether. That would be entirely understandable. However, you might change your tune if you were on the receiving end of an objectively wonderful surprise every month in the form of a parcel packed with all manner of expertly curated cool new stuff.
Luckily, we know just the place that will arrange that for you, and even throw in some freebies along the way.
Enter: Bespoke Post.
Bespoke Post is a subscription service that ships its members a new themed box of goods every month with the goal of introducing them to cool new brands and products that both align with their interests and generally upgrade their livelihood in some way. In other words, it's sort of like signing up to receive a holiday stocking 12 months of the year, each stuffed with gifts from a trusted friend with great taste. And right now the brand is offering to throw in a free "Mystery Box" of goodies for any Thrillist reader who becomes a new subscriber.
As a subscriber, you'll receive a new box of goods curated around a particular category every month, whether it's a bunch of premium home bar essentials (the Alchemy box), a selection of reliable and useful day-hiking gear (the Explore box), a bunch of fresh oysters and everything you'll need to enjoy them (the Shucked box), or any of its 17 other thoughtfully curated box options. You have the option to choose exactly which themed box you'd like to receive in a given month, or skip a month altogether, penalty-free. And to keep things fresh, BP is regularly adding new and different themed boxes to the mix so your options are always expanding.
Beyond its curated boxes (which cost $45 for members, and $55 for non-members), Bespoke Post also has a fully stocked online shop with hundreds of vetted products from unique and small brands it stands behind, many of which have made their way into its themed boxes at one point or another. Plus, by becoming a subscriber (which is free, by the way), you'll not only get a deal on boxes compared to non-members, but also receive special pricing on items from the shop.
Right now, for a limited time, Thrillist readers will receive a free Mystery Box (containing products valued to retail for at least $60) with their first box when they subscribe using code GIFTFREE at Bespoke Post.