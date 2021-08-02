Don't Like Camping? Try a Getaway House Instead

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

I wasn't exactly sure of where I was going. I knew it'd be in the Eastern Catskills and I knew it'd be about a two hour drive from my apartment in Brooklyn. I knew I'd be driving myself to a small cabin with hot water, cold A/C, and a comfy bed in the middle of the woods. I knew I'd be without WiFi and have limited cell service. Lastly, I knew I'd be in for an adventure.

This is the promise of a Getaway House—a cozy yet comfortable cabin set amongst sprawling trees, rolling mountains, and limited neighbors. A welcome respite for someone like me who can literally hear my neighbor rehearse their lines for an independent film which may or may not end up at Cannes (enunciation goes a long way, Patrick).

I should mention I went to my Getaway House solo. I don't mind traveling alone and the ex I texted had "a lot going on" that weekend. I wasn't deterred and even thought I'd see other solo travelers on the property. Maybe make a new pal. I was sorely mistaken. The site was littered with couples, taking walks hand in hand, laughing in the distance over a crackling fire, casting friendly yet apprehensive glances over at the bearded guy singing The Allman Brothers in a tank top stoking a fire with a beer in hand (me, I was that guy). This is all to say that Getaway Houses seem to be great for couples, but I thoroughly enjoyed my unaccompanied stay.

Let's get into how the whole thing works. Once you book, you'll get your info. This includes address, cabin assignment, and key code to enter. You won't need to bring much, the cabin has you set with clean towels, some toiletries, a shower with hot water, A/C & heat, cookware & drinkware, and even a fire pit with wood & firestarter. If you want to purchase extra provisions like coffee, tea, food, and more wood, you can for a nominal fee. I'd highly recommend bringing rain gear, bug spray, good shoes, and some cozy layers—the weather in the mountains changes more than CBS's lineup of evening sitcoms.

You'll also want to bring a toothbrush & toothpaste, any can't-live-without items, a hammock (there are so many great hammock spots), and extra water—especially if you plan to go hiking. I was able to pack everything into a large backpack and it was more than enough for the weekend.

Now, the type of person you are will guide your Getaway experience. Are you looking to simply sit around in the woods and catch up on a book? Do you want to explore the local towns and check out the food & drink scene? Do you want to hike the tallest mountain in the area and yell from the peak "IS THAT ALL YOU'VE GOT?!" I wanted to do all of these things. So I did, and it kicked ass.