Need a Pool Day? Use This Site to Gain Access to Luxe Hotel Pools

We've all been there. Sweating through our clothes during the dog days of summer, dreaming of the chance at hopping into a glorious hotel rooftop pool. That dream is often overshadowed by the fact that in order to gain access to said pool, you need to be a hotel guest, and pony up a few hundred bucks (or more) to book a room just for the chance to dip your toe in. But what if we told you there was a better way? A way to reserve your own poolside cabana or lounge chair at any one of the myriad pool-quipped luxury hotels in your city without booking a room? Allow us to introduce you to ResortPass.

Like a figurative keycard to any number of hotel and resort pools around the country, ResortPass allows you to book a "daycation" at partner properties wherever you are, and hang poolside as if you were an actual guest. Even better news? It'll cost you as little as $25 per person to do it. Here's how it works: Simply head to the ResortPass site (or its companion app) to search the availability of day passes, spa passes, or cabanas at hotels or resorts in your area that are within the RP network. If you find one you like and the price sounds right, you can book immediately. You'll then receive a special booking ID number, which you'll use to "check in" to the hotel, and subsequently grant access to whatever amenities were listed in the ResortPass listing. As of this writing, ResortPass has over 600 partners in 150 cities and 30 states, many of which are quite literally 5-star accommodations with amenities to match. Of course, prices and availability are going to be different depending on where you are and when (and the level of luxe a property is), but bottom line: You're getting access to a pool you would otherwise be paying a lot more to enjoy. Curious what sort of properties are in the network? We've rounded up some highlights across the country.

