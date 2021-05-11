Renting an RV Is Easier (and More Affordable) Than You Think

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

And while it seems like traveling will fortunately be much safer this summer, that doesn't mean that the desire to hit the open road has disappeared. In fact, some studies suggest that summer 2021 could be an even bigger one for road trips. And what better way to comfortable criss-cross the country by land than with in your own RV? That's where RVshare comes in.

Last year around this time, many of us were bidding adieu to whatever summer travel plans we had on deck. It was a scary time, and there was good reason to be hesitant about jet-setting as normal due to COVID. But at the same time, it became an opportunity to hit the road in slightly different—and safer—ways. In other words, road trips came back in a big, big way.

Similar to Airbnb, RVshare helps you easily search and book someone else's property. The only difference, of course, is these properties are portable: campers, trailers, and motorhomes. You simply plug in your location, when you'd like to book one, and the number of guests you'll be traveling with (1-6+), and it'll show you listings for any and all RVs available nearby. From there, you can further filter results based on any number of criteria, from price, to amenities, RV/trailer type, and whether the owner offers delivery (an especially helpful feature if you don't have a vehicle). Then, it's up to you to coordinate with the owner to confirm your reservation, and voila, you're in business. Some rentals are even available for "Instant Booking" (like Airbnb), so you don't even have to await owner approval.

In addition to the exceedingly simple booking process, prices are generally very reasonable (most of the listings tend to land in the $125-225 range for a mid-sized rig). Of course, if you're looking for luxe, there are options, but they will likely come with a luxe price to match. Most rentals also come with a designated mileage allotment, with overage fees typically on par with a rental car.

You'll find RVs (including tons and tons of charming Airstreams!) available for rent in nearly every corner of the country, but for obvious reasons availability depends quite heavily on the area you're searching in.

Ready to embark on your next big RV excursions? Head to RVshare to browse and reserve your glorious road-ready chariot now.