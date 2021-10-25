What You Need to Binge Watch in Ultimate Comfort
From heated blankets to bean bag loungers and beyond, these are your must-haves for unlocking elite couch potato status.
Cozy season is here, and that means it’s the time of year when you can feel even less guilty about staying in and streaming your favorite shows and movies for hours on end. To ensure you’re set up to do just that in ultimate comfort, though, you need to prep your space accordingly. Not sure where to start? We’ve got some ideas. From weighted blankets and bean bag loungers, to electric blankets and mug-warmers, we tracked down some binge watching essentials to keep you company.
When your couch isn’t quite cutting it comfort-wise, consider a bean bag. This one can be used to lay down flat or as a comfy chair when you flip it on its side. It boasts a lush micro-suede polyester cover that can be removed and machine washed.
Slow drinkers will appreciate this smart mug. It will keep you from running to the kitchen to reheat your warm beverages courtesy of its electric warming coaster. Plus, you can easily control the warming temperature from your phone via the Ember app.
Weighted blankets aren’t just cozy, they’re also functional. They mimic the feeling of being hugged, which helps you to decompress and calm down. This one boasts smaller compartments that allow for even distribution of the weighted beads, and a breathable cotton fabric that’s soft to the touch.
If you’re looking to spoon something that won’t snore or interrupt your viewing experience in any way, consider getting a full body pillow like this one. It’s made of memory foam, which keeps you snug and supported and is extra breathable to keep you from overheating.
These candles not only set the mood but also offer aromatherapy benefits that can help you wind down. This bundle includes lavender and sage scents, both made of soy wax that fill the air with a nice and pleasant aroma.
Nothing is cozier on a chilly night than lounging under a heated blanket watching movies or marathoning your latest streaming obsession. This one includes a reliable monitoring system that protects from overheating and has five heat settings to ensure you’re at the optimal temperature at all times.
Last but not least, a soft and cuddle-worthy pair of socks is a must-have to ascend to the highest levels of coziness. Made of polyester and spandex, these fuzzy ones from UGG are a great option for keeping your feet warm and comfy at all times.