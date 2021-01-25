Hurry, Apple AirPods Pros Are Down to $200
This is cheapest they've been since Black Friday, but you'll need to act fast because the deal won't last.
If working from home for the better part of a year hasn't given you a newfound appreciation for noise-cancelling headphones, well, consider yourself lucky. There's something truly exhilarating about silencing the outside world, even if that's just finding a bit of peace in your own home. And while there are plenty of great noise-cancelling personal audio options out there, Apple's excellent AirPods Pros are among our faves. Not only because they naturally play very nicely with other Apple devices (meaning connecting is a breeze), but because the noise cancelling tech and audio quality is superb. The only downside? The price tag, which typically hovers in the $250 range. But right now, if you act fast, you can snag a pair for a cool $200 from either Amazon or Walmart—the lowest price we've seen for these since Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Beyond being equipped with active noise cancellation, they also feature a "transparency" mode that allows you to hear the outside world on command when you need to. Plus, they're sweat and water resistant (so they're solid for workouts) and boast a battery life of over 24 hours.