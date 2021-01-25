Hurry, Apple AirPods Pros Are Down to $200

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If working from home for the better part of a year hasn't given you a newfound appreciation for noise-cancelling headphones, well, consider yourself lucky. There's something truly exhilarating about silencing the outside world, even if that's just finding a bit of peace in your own home. And while there are plenty of great noise-cancelling personal audio options out there, Apple's excellent AirPods Pros are among our faves. Not only because they naturally play very nicely with other Apple devices (meaning connecting is a breeze), but because the noise cancelling tech and audio quality is superb. The only downside? The price tag, which typically hovers in the $250 range. But right now, if you act fast, you can snag a pair for a cool $200 from either Amazon or Walmart—the lowest price we've seen for these since Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Beyond being equipped with active noise cancellation, they also feature a "transparency" mode that allows you to hear the outside world on command when you need to. Plus, they're sweat and water resistant (so they're solid for workouts) and boast a battery life of over 24 hours.