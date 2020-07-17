Shopping

Celebrate S'mores Season and Take Advantage of This Big Fire Pit Sale

Frontgate is slashing prices on some of its more premium fire pits and fire pit tables to help you turn your backyard into the hideaway hangout you've always wanted.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 7/17/2020 at 2:10 PM

Frontgate
Whether you're lucky enough to have a proper backyard or have even the smallest sliver of outdoor living space to take advantage of this summer, a fire pit is an easy addition that makes a huge difference. Even on hot evenings, it's a great centerpiece to sip cocktails around as you wind down. And, of course, they're the perfect way to ensure you're getting a proper ration of deliciously roasted marshmallows. Luckily, now's a great time to invest in one, because Frontgate is running a big sale on a bunch of premium fire pit setups, including several extra-luxe options with built-in tables that'll quickly transform any patio into the neighborhood go-to for socially distant hangouts. 

You can scope out all the fire pits on sale at Frontgate, but we've pulled out a few of our favorite deals in the mix.

Frontgate

Get a classic copper fire pit for $425.15 (regularly $499)

Frontgate

Get the convex concrete Redondo fire pit for $1,444.15 (regularly $1,699)

Frontgate

Get the angular concrete Clemente fire pit for $2,804.15 (regularly $3,299)

Frontgate

Get the Cypris custom gas fire pit with a porcelain tile top for $2,974.15 (regularly $3,499)

Frontgate

Get the glass fiber reinforced concrete Viejo fire table for $2,804.15 (regularly $3,299)

Frontgate

Get the Pasadena stone top fire table with a bronze wicker base for $1,274.15 (regularly $1,499)

Head to Frontgate and browse all the fire pit discounts before this sale ends on July 20.

