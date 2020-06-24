Shopping 9 Workout-Friendly Face Masks to Stay Safe & Comfortable While You Sweat Sweating under a face mask certainly isn't ideal, but there are lots of great options out there that'll make moving around outside this summer a bit more comfortable .

Say it with me now: face masks save lives. Cool, now that we’re all clear on that, let’s get down to the important matter at hand: finding a mask that looks cool, keeps you and others around you protected, and is comfortable to wear while you’re working out (or, just generally living your active, sweaty life this summer). Luckily, you have a lot of options. With the face mask market booming (and copious choices to help you put your personality on display), select brands and manufacturers have set out to create ones particularly suited to handle heavy breathing, whether it be while running, working out, or during particularly vigorous sessions of... socially distant frisbee in the park. To make it easy to track down the right one for you, we've pulled together 9 exceptionally comfortable workout-worthy masks that'll last you all summer.

Vistaprint's Moisture Wicking Masks Price: $18

Vistaprint -- which typically makes physical marketing materials for small businesses -- has made a hard pivot to face masks. The company has an extensive selection of designs to pick from, but its masks are also notable in that they’re made from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you as dry as possible even when working up a sweat. They’re also equipped with a replaceable filter system that lets you slip in disposable protection filters if you’d like. Beyond that, they’ve got comfy adjustable latex-free straps and are machine washable. Plus, for every mask purchased, Vistaprint has committed to donating to a small business affected by Covid-19.

Buff Original Headwear mask Price: $20

Bandanas may not compete in triathlons, but if they did they’d look a lot like this mask. The Buff is fashioned from Repreve performance polyester microfiber (made from recycled materials), features 4-way stretch to hold its shape and move with you, boasts a UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) of 50, and helps manage moisture by drying quickly. Plus, it also functions as a hairband or helmet liner, should the need arise.

Koral Infinity Face Masks Price: $20

Koral, which typically produces colorful and stylish activewear and leggings, has come out with its own face mask -- specifically designed to keep you safe while breaking a sweat. They’re made using Koral’s antimicrobial performance fabrics and boast the same benefits of much of its other activewear: fast-drying tech, breathability, UV protection, and a soft lycra stretch for a secure fit.

Under Armour Sports Masks Price: $30

Under Armour has applied its expertise at producing high-performance fitness gear to face masks, with arguably the best option for anyone looking to workout while staying covered. Each one is made from UA’s signature high-performance materials, and is structured in such a way that it sits up and off the face and lips. It sports a water-resistant outer shell, an anti-microbial treatment on the inner layer, and -- best of all -- has an inner lining made of UA’s “Iso-Chill” fabric, which feels cool to the touch as long as you wear it.

Prime Layers Every Day Masks Price: $15

If you’re going to wash your face mask a lot (and you should, especially if you’re sweating in it frequently), Prime Layers has your back. Its masks are made from double-layered breathable chambray cotton to stand up to lots of washing, and feature comfy straps and an adjustable metal nose to keep comfortable fully covered without feeling smothered.

Everlane 100% Human Face Masks Price: $28 for a 3-pack

Everlane’s fabric masks are made from double-layer knit cotton and lycra, and -- much like Everlane t-shirts -- are exceptionally comfortable. They may not be as a high performance or tech-forward as some of the others on this list, but they’re still a great option for lighter workouts or activity. Also, for every 3-pack sold, Everlane donates 10% of the sale to the ACLU.

Outdoor Voices Face Masks Price: $25 for a 5-pack

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing Outdoor Voices, you know how exceptionally comfortable its clothes are (looking at you, CloudKnit hoodie). So, it stands to reason that its face masks are, too. They’re made from the brand’s signature textured compression fabric, are remarkably breathable, and have earned rave reviews from customers. Plus, 100% of proceeds go to Masks for the People, which provides PPE to underserved, minority communities.

Casetify Reusable Cloth Face Masks Price: $15

Yes, Casetify is best known for making standout phone cases, but it's extended its protection prowess to face masks for obvious reasons. Its reusable washable masks (which come in packs of 1-100) are made from breathable cotton, and arrive with two disposable filter inserts to keep you extra protected (you can purchase more if you'd like). Plus, for every mask you purchase, Casetify donates a surgical mask to frontline workers.

Buck Mason Anti-Microbial Masks Price: $20 for a 5-pack

Buck Mason’s masks are made from a polyester/rayon blend and -- like much of what the brand produces -- are built to last. They’re super comfortable (with tie-on straps to keep your ears free), and sport a microbial outer coating that’ll last for 30 washes.