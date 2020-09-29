Shopping 9 Exceptional Soup Makers Across the U.S. That Ship Everywhere We're fast approaching soup season, so why not sample some of the best this country has to offer from the comfort of your own home?

As swimsuit season quickly disappears into sweater season, that can only mean one thing: Soup season is upon us. And while we're not here to debate what variety is best (it's creamy tomato, hands down), we are here to tell you how to get your hands on some of the tastiest soup in the country without leaving your house. If you're looking for fresh crab soups from Maryland, lobster stews from Maine, authentic gumbo, mouthwatering matzoh ball, or all manner of liquid deliciousness in between made by some of the finest purveyors out there, we've pulled together 9 standout soup makers in American that will delivery straight to your door via Goldbelly.

Creamy Tomato Soup and Fire Bread from Mrs. London's Bakery Price: $64

If you're a creamy tomato soup fan (and in case it wasn't already clear, we definitely are), you absolutely must try the one made by Mrs. London's Bakery in Saratoga Springs, New York. It's a best-seller there, and this pack -- which includes 2.5 quarts of soup and enough of its signature Fire Bread to serve 4-6 people -- will let you enjoy it right in your own kitchen. The grilled cheese pairings are on you, though.

Maine Lobster Stew from McLoons Lobster Shack Price: $109

Whether you're a big fan of traditional Maine lobster stew or have never tried it before, this version from McLoons is the gold standard. It's made using a fresh stock of lobster shells, veggies, with herbs, with lots of cream, fresh tarragon, spices, and a truly incredible amount of fresh lobster meat. Each pack arrives with 2 quarts of stew (plus a pound of fresh lobster meat to add to it), and enough packs of oyster crackers to serve 6-8 people.

Phil's Famous Cioppino from Phil's Fish Market Price: $99

This wildly delicious Italian-style seafood stew from Phil's Fish Market in northern California is made with Dungeness crab, scallops, prawns, calamari, mussels, fish, and clams in a tomato-based broth, and cooked to order, frozen, then shipped same day so that it's delivered as fresh as possible. Each pack comes with a half-gallon container, and is enough to serve four people.

Veselka's Matzoh Ball Soup Price: $69

Fresh from the kitchen of the East Village institution in NYC, this soul-warming version of the chicken broth-based soup gets you four quarts worth, complete with homemade doughy matzoh balls. We're not medical professionals, but we're fairly certain a big bowl of this stuff will heal pretty much all that ails you.

Blount's Family Kitchen Soups 3-Pack Price: $79

If you're craving the sort of hearty soups your grandmother would make but have neither the wherewithal to make them yourself nor a grandmother to generously recreate them for you, consider ordering a three-pack from Blount's Family Kitchen, which has been supplying restaurants with top-quality prepared foods for over five generations. In this pack, you get your pick of three 64-ounce bags of freshly prepared soup from seven varieties: Chicken Noodle Soup, Chicken Tortilla Soup, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Creamy Tomato Soup, Baked Potato Soup, Clam Chowder, or Lobster Bisque.

Spicy Japanese Kagoshima Tonkotsu Ramen Meal Kit rom Menya Jiro Ramen Price: $109

Straight from Menya Jiro Ramen's NYC outpost (by way of its original location in Kagoshima, Japan), this kit comes with everything you'll need to recreate enough of this umami-packed dish to serve four at home. In the kit you'll get broth, the ramen base, handmade ramen noodles, braised pork belly, bean sprouts, scallions, Chashu sauce, and red chili pepper.

Maryland Crab Soup from Boatyard Bar & Grill Price: $99

If you want next-level Maryland crab soup, you typically have to go to Maryland. However, not so in this case, because Boatyard Bar & Grill in Annapolis will ship theirs fresh to you. This pack features types of authentic versions: Maryland Vegetable Crab and the bisque-like Cream of Crab. You can grab a quart of each, or two quarts of one.

Beef & Chicken Pho Combo Kit from Phorage Price: $109

Phorage has been serving up some of the best pho in Los Angeles since 2013, and now you can get a taste of the goodness at home with this combo kit deal. In it, you'll get a kit to make two quarts of its popular Chicken Pho (slow-simmered chicken stock, shredded free-range chicken, noodles, green onion, cilantro, lime, jalapeno, hoisin sauce, and sriracha) and two quarts of its Beef Pho (slow-simmered beef stock, sliced beef brisket, Vietnamese meatballs, noodles, green onion, cilantro, lime, jalapeno, hoisin sauce, and sriracha). All in all, it's enough food to serve 4-6 people.



Gumbo, Etouffée, or Red Beans from Brenda's French Soul Food Price: $89

While Brenda's may be in San Francisco, its flavors will have you convinced you stepped foot in New Orleans with this kit that gets you two bags of your choice of House Recipe Gumbo (with chicken, andouille sausage, okra, and spices), Chicken Etouffée (simmered with butter, hot sauce and onions celery, and bell peppers), or Smokey Stwed Red Beans with Andouille Sausage. Plus, each order also comes with one container of par-boiled rice (and you can throw in Brenda's ready-to-bake cream biscuits for a few bucks more).