Stock Up On Self Care Essentials During This Big Whole Foods Sale

There's no reason to wait until you're super stressed out to start practicing self care. Treating yourself to a calming and soothing regular routine is a wise and healthy way to re-center both mentally and physically in the midst of our always-on, day-to-day grind, and help offset whatever anxiety may be hovering in your head. However, if you're feeling particularly ready for some ways to relax (and, like many of us, are adjusting to the reality of having a lot of time to chill), Whole Foods is giving you a good reason to double down and stock up on the good stuff -- from face masks and balms, to lotions and facial mists -- thanks to a big sale on beauty and self care items.
The sale, which runs through March 17, is stocked with a slew of popular wellness products that have been discounted by at least 25%, including some Thrillist staffer favorites like these.
- ALBA Botanicals warming detox mask - [Get it]
- Heritage Store rose petals rosewater - [Get it]
- Biocellulose seriously soothing masks by Acure - [Get it]
- Aztec Secret Indian healing clay mask - [Get it]
- Badger Balm sleep balm - [Get it]
Scope out the full sale at Whole Foods and stock up before March 17.