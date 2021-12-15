12 Winter Road Trip Essentials to Keep You Safe, Warm, and Comfortable

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Whether you’re visiting family during the holidays or taking a well-deserved vacation, winter is a popular season for traveling by car. If you’ve spent a lot of time on the road, you probably already have a basic road trip packing list. But the colder months present their own set of challenges, so you might need to adjust that list depending on when you decide to hit the road.

From phone chargers to electric blankets, we’ve rounded up some of the best winter road trip essentials available on Amazon right now. Each product comes with rave reviews, guaranteed to keep you safe and warm on the highway. So turn on your defrost, hit the gas, and go!