10 Women-Led Bookstores Across the US

It may come as a shock to learn that, according to the United States Census Bureau, in 2018, women-owned businesses made up only 19.9 % of all businesses that employ people across the country.

If you’re shaken up by that fact, take heart in knowing that number, however modest, is growing—signifying the beginning of an era helmed by bold, fearless women looking to make a mark. Women from every corner of the globe are standing up and demanding an equal seat at the table as they come up with new, revolutionary ways of being, doing, and making. These are the women who live to inspire, unite communities, and bring people together, and we’re in awe of all that they do.

The Census also revealed that the highest rate of growth for women-owned businesses is in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector. Curious to learn about the latest women-created enterprises? In honor of Women’s History Month, we’ve rounded up a list of our favorite women-owned bookstores. So take a look, check out a new book or two, and start supporting an independent, woman-owned business today.