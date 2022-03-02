10 Women-Owned Kitchen Brands You Need to Know About

Women founders rarely get the credit they deserve, especially when it comes to the food and kitchen goods industry. Yet, in just the past four years, the number of startups with at least one female founding member grew by approximately six percent, from 22 percent in 2017 to 28 percent in 2020. But female-founded and female-led startups still only make up a fraction of startups worldwide. That’s why we’re particularly excited to seize any opportunity to highlight women-owned brands and their innovations across different industries.

To celebrate Women’s History Month, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite female-led kitchen brands worth supporting and celebrating this month, and every month. From tools that will help you elevate your culinary skills and hosting moments, to sustainable kitchen solutions to help you lead a more eco-conscious life, learn more about these standout brands and their founders below.