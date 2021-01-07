Too Cold to Go Outside? Not if You've Got One of These Jackets From Woolrich.

It took me eight years of living in New York before I finally gave in and spent good money on a jacket. My routine was to throw on a t-shirt, flannel, hoodie, and finally a jacket. This was great for walking around in freezing cold temperatures, but when I'd meet friends at a bar it was like I was putting on an extremely unwarranted strip tease, having to remove each item and find a place to stow them.

Well, friends, those days are long gone for me, and they can be for you as well. Woolrich is here with an excellent sale that'll save you up to 40% off on coats, jackets, and more. If you're unfamiliar with Woolrich, they make the ubiquitous Rough Ride Iconic Buffalo Blanket, which can be seen in practically every cabin you'll ever go to.

Woolrich also staked its reputation on jackets and coats—and it paid off. The company has been around since the 1830s and literally outfitted an Antarctic expedition in 1939. Now, they want to outfit you with jackets on your winter expeditions to outdoor beer gardens and socially-distanced gatherings. If you're good on coats, check out the Camo Soft Wool Blanket which is on sale for $99 (almost $100 off!).