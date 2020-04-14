You Can Score an Xbox One X for Just $230 Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
If you've been looking for something to do at home these days besides watch Netflix or organize and re-organize your closets, now may be the time to pick up a new gaming console. And lucky for you, right now you can grab an Xbox One X -- which lets you play in truly immersive 4K -- for the eye-poppingly low price of just $230. That's way, way down from the typical $500 price tag it fetched when it first came out.
If you're ok with settling for something that's not-quite-brand-new, Walmart is currently offering up Microsoft certified refurbished versions of the console at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Rest assured they'll sell out fast, though, so you'd be wise to pull the trigger quickly if you want to get in on this.
Arguably the best system for gaming in 4K (assuming you have a 4K TV to play it on), the Xbox One X has been around since 2017, which means it's a bit long in the tooth in the console world, but it will nevertheless provide plenty of distraction and entertainment for as long as you're isolating at home (and beyond).
For the curious, here are some of its more specific features:
- 8-core custom AMD CPU clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI
- 12GB GDDR5 of graphic memory (this adds speed and power to game performance to enable bigger worlds, further horizons, and quicker load times)
- Doubles as an UHD 4K Blu-ray player
