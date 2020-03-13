You Can Get an Xbox One X for the Wildly Low Price of $260 Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
There are usually two types of gamers: those who want to play the classics on a tricked out OG Nintendo that costs around $170… and those that want a heart-pumping, immersive experience playing in 4K on something like, oh, this ridiculously cheap Xbox One X from B&H, which is currently on sale for just $260.
Right now, the Xbox One X is the cheapest it's ever been (and will probably sell out), so if you're serious about getting one, you'll need to pull the R + L trigger quickly. It's the best system for gaming in 4K and will likely maintain peak performance for years -- pending you hang onto that 4K TV of yours.
Other features:
12GB of GDDR5 RAM
Doubles as a 4K UHD Blu-ray player
Features a 2.3 GHz Custom 8-Core AMD CPU (whatever that means)
Your friends will flock to your place to hangout