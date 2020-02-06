These Fully Waterproof Wireless Earbuds Are the Ultimate Workout Headphones

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
If you've been holding out on joining the masses by upgrading to truly wireless earbuds, we hear you. They can be pricey, and yes, there's a risk you might accidentally lose one, but there's a true joy in the freedom that comes from ditching tangle-prone headphone wires for good. Plus, you have plenty options beyond the ever-present AirPods or PowerBeats Pros. In fact, one of the best -- and uniquely convenient -- sets we've tried is one you've probably never heard of: the xFyro xS2 earbuds.
What sets the sleek xS2's apart from the pack isn't their durability, convenience, or even audio quality (they earn high marks from us in all those areas), but the fact that they're fully waterproof. As in, not just safe to wear in the rain or during a workout, but actually designed to be used while you're swimming or even in the shower. Also, right now they're remarkably affordable thanks to a special 60% discount that has them priced at just $99.
Thanks to CSR Bluetooth 5.0 technology, they quickly connect to your device of choice from up to 30 feet away, and will last for up to 50 hours on a single charge (that's compared to roughly five hours you'll get with Apple's AirPods). They also come with a slim magnetic charging case so keeping them juiced while you're not using them is exceedingly simple (and the charging case itself doubles as a backup battery for your other devices).
And while earbuds may not seem like a go-to for audiophiles, the xS2's actually sound great (and frankly, just as good as some much pricier options we've tried from premium audio brands). Their aluminum alloy shells act as natural external sound blockers, and they feature an additional silicone seal that further enhances the noise-cancelling effect. Plus they're comfortable and gently snug enough in-ear to stay put even during a rigorous workout (or even doing laps in the pool).
Want something that pops a bit more than black? You've got your pick of red or blue versions, too, and should you feel like grabbing a pair for a pal or two, right now you can snag a solid deal on a 2- or 3-pack bundle (they're $190 and $276, respectively in xFyro's online store).
Unfortunately, one thing they can't do is curate the perfect swimming playlist. That's on you.