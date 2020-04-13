Double Down on Staying Healthy With 20% Off These Popular Superfood Supplements

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
All-day grazing from the fridge and cupboards may make you feel a bit more comfortable stuck at home during these trying times, but it's likely depriving you of getting the immune-, energy-, and mood-boosting benefits of a balanced diet. And while stocking up on healthy and fresh groceries isn't so simple at the moment, you can easily give yourself a nutritional boost in the form of superfood supplements from sites like Your Super, which is currently offering 20% off everything.
Your Super makes a huge selection of organic plant protein and superfood mixes and powders -- from coffee replacements to instant green juices -- many of which can easily be added to whatever you're already eating or drinking. And for smoothie fans, much of their blends make for exceptional boosters and add-ins. We're certainly not advocating you stop snacking on comfort foods and adopt Gwenyth Paltrow-caliber eating habits, but it never hurts to balance things out a bit.
For beginners, they offer a "Starter Bundle" packed with their popular "Super Green" and "Forever Beautiful" mixes, plus a variety pack of other popular blends. If you're looking to target a particular area of nutrition, they also offer multi-pack options tailored for immunity, "detox," energy, beauty, and fitness, plus a huge selection of more specific mixes and blends -- all of which are currently 20% off when you use code STAYHOME at checkout.