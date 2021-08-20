Z Grills Is Having a Flash Sale on Four Pellet Smokers. Here’s What You Need to Know

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Z Grills, a one-stop shop for high-quality pellet grills, pellets, and grilling accessories, is having its Labor Day Flash Sale starting today (8/20) and running through Monday morning (8/23). Here's how the sale breaks down:

Friday : Take up to 50% off grilling accessories like BBQ tool sets, grilling lights, and pellet sets.

: Take up to 50% off grilling accessories like BBQ tool sets, grilling lights, and pellet sets. Saturday : Starting at 10am, save big on two 2021 models. Z Grills' 600D3E pellet grill will go down to $329 with free shipping (normally $549) and their 10002B2E model, which retails for $699 will go down to $499 with free shipping.

: Starting at 10am, save big on two 2021 models. Z Grills' 600D3E pellet grill will go down to $329 with free shipping (normally $549) and their 10002B2E model, which retails for $699 will go down to $499 with free shipping. Sunday: Starting at 10am, the 5502H model will drop to $339 (normally $479) and the 700E model will drop to $499 (normally $729). Both sales offer free shipping as well.

There are limited supplies of these grills and Z Grills fully expects to sell out quickly, so be sure to head over to the website and get yours while you still can. You can check out the grills below to see which one best suits your smoking needs.