Become a BBQ Pro with 20% off Pellet Grills
With a Z Grill, you add the pellets, set the temperature, and throw the food on. The grill will do the rest.
This summer, there's been at least one constant that's proved time and time again to bring people together and keep them happy: The almighty grill. It was only a month ago I spoke to a range of experts on the subject and grills started flying off the shelves. Due to said demand, big grill sales are few and far between, but not today friend.
For a few days, Z Grills is offering 20% off two high-quality pellet grills as well as 20% off your first purchase on select grills.
Intimidated by pellet grilling? Don't be. With a Z Grill, you simply set the cooking temperature, load up the pellets, and the grill will do all the heavy lifting -- it uses convection heat, so you'll be able to grill, BBQ, smoke, bake, roast, braise and sear effortlessly and perfectly every time. Plus, you can use a multitude of wood chips to play around with flavor/heat. Here are some of the best deals being offered by Z Grills right now.
Z Grills 1000D
Price: $600 (was $800)
What you're getting: three levels of racks totaling 1,060-square-inches of delicious grilling. Set temperatures from a low 180°F to a high of 450°F. And it has a digital control that you simply set and forget (it'll load up more pellets if needed and adjust the temp automatically).
Z Grills 700E
Price: $560 (was $750)
What you're getting: Basically all the amenities as the 1000D (featured above), but in a more compact package. This grill is great for smaller spaces like back patios and decks.
Even more discounted grills!
If the two grills above just ain't doing it for you, here are the other discounts for first time purchases only. Use the code ZG20%OFF at checkout.
- The 1000E drops to $679.20 with the discount (currently $849) [Get it here]
- The 10002E drops to $607.20 with the discount (currently $759) [Get it here]
- The 10002B drops to $527.20 with the discount (currently $659) [Get it here]
- The 6002E drops to $383.20 with the discount (currently $479) [Get it here]
You can also save 5% and 10% off certain models (for first time buyers only) AND save on accessories when you bundle. Head over to Z Grills and check out the full summer sale.