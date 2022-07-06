While spending summers in New York City are fun, experiencing heat waves in a concrete jungle is not so much. Once you step into a subway, you’ll be wishing you’d planned that summer vacation out of the city way in advance. However, it’s not too late to have your dreamy beach getaway. Within a few hours of Manhattan, you can find some wonderful beach towns that offer plenty of activities for you and friends or family to have a great time. The best part is that it doesn’t require too much planning—just choose the dates and book one of these rentals we’ve rounded up to get you started.

From charming small beach towns in Connecticut to the best beaches in the Long Island peninsula, these properties are located less than a three-hour drive from the city and are certainly road trip-worthy. In this guide, you’ll find some houses with the beach out your doorstep, others that are considered architectural gems, and the ones that offer all-around jaw-dropping views. But remember, with summer travel at an all-time high this year, rentals will certainly be snapped up quickly.