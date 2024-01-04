Find Your Next Great Read at the Most Beloved Independent Bookstores in NYC

New York’s boroughs are dotted with independently run book stores, all staffed with knowledgeable crews ready to help you find your next great read. From world-famous spots touting multiple outposts to quaint haunts packed with new and rare finds, these beloved shops offer book lovers endearing ambiance, a sense of community, and a chance to disconnect from the daily technological circuit . Here are New York’s best independent bookstores.

While reading from a physical copy of a book is undeniably romantic, there’s more: Research suggests that we remember what we read in print better than what we read on a screen. So, although the world of e-readers and iPads offers convenience, flipping through actual pages isn’t something we can just be cast aside in the name of progress.

Independent bookstores in Manhattan

Upper East Side

Residing within the historic Payne Whitney Mansion and opened by the French Embassy’s Cultural Services, Albertine Books touts a grand collection of published works in French and English with more than 14,000 contemporary and classic titles sourced from dozens of French-speaking countries. With gorgeous hand-painted ceilings depicting constellations, stars, and planets; loads of historical paintings and busts; and groups of leather club chairs and loveseats, it’s truly an idyllic Upper East Side gem primed for rainy days and loaded with unique finds. Check out the schedule online for upcoming literary debates and The Albertine Book Club meetups.

Midtown East

The Argosy Book Store is the stuff of legend. The oldest independent bookshop in New York City (opened in 1925) is now in its third generation of family ownership, with a vast array of antique and out-of-print volumes, artistic prints, maps, and autographs spread out across six floors of its Midtown East home. It’s a treasure trove of history that feels part-bookstore and part-museum.

Lower East Side

Bluestockings is a volunteer-run, collectively owned bookstore, powered by feminism, community solidarity, and progressive justice. The store’s name is derived from the groundbreaking 18th-century English collective called The Blue Stocking Society, which was established to promote literature written for and by women. Now, since opening in 1999, the bookstore and community space offers customers a variety of non-fiction, fiction, poetry, graphic novels, and zines.

East Village

Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks is a NYC staple. Owner Bonnie Slotnick opened her eponymous shop in a tiny space in the West Village in 1997 before moving it to its current East Village location in 2015, where it’s known for an unrivaled inventory of more than 5,000 recipe books. On the shelves and in scattered stacks, customers can expect to discover rare and out-of-print cookbooks—some of which date back to the mid-1800s—dedicated to any and all conceivable cuisine.

Garment District

Theater culture is an integral part of New York City. So, it’s fitting there’s an entire bookstore dedicated exclusively to theatrical works, with over 8,000 plays on offer. Founded by the Drama League in 1923, the current storefront on West 39th Street was designed by Hamilton set designer David Korins, who took his inspiration from 19th century European cafes.

Various locations

Among the more well-known of NYC’s indie bookstores is McNally Jackson Books. With locations in SoHo, The Seaport, Rockefeller Center, Downtown Brooklyn, Williamsburg, and LaGuardia Airport, there’s an argument that they might be shifting outside of the independent bookstore territory, but there’s still a palpable small business charm to each outpost. Opened by Sarah McNally—who comes from a family of Canadian bookstore owners—McNally Jackson also operates a publishing house dubbed McNally Editions, which sheds light on lesser-known and forgotten books.

Flatiron District

When you’re on the hunt for your next aesthetically pleasing coffee table book, this 58-year-old institution is your one-stop shop. The sole US outpost for the Rizzoli Publications group, this mahogany covered townhouse-turned-store boasts an impressive array of illustrated books featuring architecture, interior design, fashion, photographer, art, and more. In addition, recent best-selling novels, classic literature, and foreign language books are available.

Various locations

Just south of Union Square, avid readers can find the main location of the lauded, family-owned Strand Bookstore. Named after the London street where writers like Thackeray and Dickens once famously congregated, Strand has grown from a small mom-and-pop operation to a household name over the past century. At the storefronts in Union Square and on the Upper West Side, rifle through a wide range of new, used, and rare books ranging from geography and finance to science fiction and romance. Additionally, customers can sell their gently used books in store for cash or store credit.

West Village

Named for a Gertrude Stein novel, this red-brick, corner bookstore in the West Village is every bit as humble and whimsical as it was at its inception in 1968. The volumes stacked within the space have little to no visible organization to them—and that’s half the fun. For the team at Three Lives & Company, it’s key for customers to stumble upon titles serendipitously, through the process of wandering (though, if you’re looking for something specific, the well-informed staff can quickly find any work among the deliberate chaos).